IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - SRH vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday, 4th May, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. IPL 2021 is set to continue despite the development in the COVID-19 front, with the KKR-RCB fixture getting postponed.

The fixture postponements are unpredictable, so IPL Fantasy players should take it one match at a time and not plan too far ahead.

The team suggested for Match 29 of IPL 2021

With the KKR-RCB game getting postponed, IPL Fantasy players will have their transfers returned and their teams reverting to the one they had for the PBKS-DC game. I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer for the match on Tuesday.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Tuesday, 4th May.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2.

Transfers remaining: 52.

Uncapped Transfer

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) - OUT: Varun Chakravarthy, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID-19 and could be out of action for a while. So I will look to transfer him out first.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits )- IN: I'm making this transfer for the CSK-RR game on Wednesday. However, I'll need to get a bowler in as a regular transfer to facilitate this one.

1) Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) - OUT: I'm opting to sell Rishabh Pant to free up some funds, especially as DC are playing their next game after five matches.

Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - IN: I'd have ideally liked to include MI's Quinton de Kock or Rohit Sharma in my team for this match. However, transferring Varun Chakravarthy out means I need to get a bowler in. I am not too keen on getting Sakariya after I laboured to transfer him out.

MI's bowling spearhead Bumrah will be keen on bouncing back after his poor outing against CSK, and he could have a good time at the death against SRH's inexperienced middle order.

2) Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT: I'm taking Axar Patel out in place of Shikhar Dhawan primarily because he was a player who I took a punt on. I could also transfer Dhawan out in future matches.

Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits) - IN: Kane Williamson looks like a must-have for me, especially with SRH's current situation. He's one of the most dependable batters in world cricket and should get runs and IPL Fantasy points, batting at number three.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 31 - SRH vs MI

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 31 - SRH vs MI

Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav (Playing), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (Playing), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey (Playing), Jasprit Bumrah (Playing), Avesh Khan and Chris Gayle.

Players playing in this match: Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Manish Pandey (SRH) (BAT) (9 Credits), Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits) and Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits).

I'm fine with having just four players for this match, considering the balance that I would have for future games. Saving up transfers will be vital, given the uncertainty about fixtures and postponements.

Captaincy Picks

Jasprit Bumrah( right) was taken to the cleaners by CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Jasprit Bumrah.

All the four options in my team are viable captaincy picks. I'm leaning towards giving Williamson the captaincy due to his consistency. I'll make my final choice after the toss and pitch report.

Other players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 32.

Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 35.

Chris Gayle (PBKS) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 33.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 35.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 33.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 33.