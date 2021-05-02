IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 30 - KKR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 30 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Monday, 3rd May, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

There was plenty of chaos in the games on Sunday, with PBKS captain KL Rahul ruled out of the tournament, while his SRH counterpart David Warner was dropped. I made one more transfer in my Fantasy team than I intended to make and ended up holding Chris Gayle as my option from PBKS.

Players playing in Match 29: Chris Gayle, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. | Vice-Captain: Chris Gayle.

Credits Remaining: 2.

The team suggested for Match 29 of IPL 2021

Despite having three players from this match, I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer for this game.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 3rd May.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2.

Transfers remaining: 52.

Uncapped Transfer

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) - OUT: I'm opting to sell Rishabh Pant, as DC will next play after six matches.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits) - IN: I'm not sure about Rahul Tripathi for this match, as KKR could make some changes to their batting order. I'd have liked to have Devdutt Padikkal in my team, but I won't have funds after the moves I'll make.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits)

1) Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT: Shikhar Dhawan is too expensive to hold onto. I'll consider him for DC's next fixture against KKR, though.

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN: Virat Kohli will look to make a big score in this match. He hasn't been batting at his best and will look to lead by example on Monday.

2) Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT: My punt on Axar Patel didn't work out that well. He isn't a long-term option for me, and I'm happy to release him.

Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (11 Credits) - IN: Andre Russell will have to deliver if KKR are to make a comeback this season. He has regained his form with the bat in recent games and will fancy his chances against RCB.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 30 - KKR vs RCB

Suggested Team IPL 2021 Match 30 KKR vs RCB

Harshal Patel (Playing), Glenn Maxwell (Playing), Varun Chakravarthy (Playing), Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli (Playing), Andre Russell (Playing), Sanju Samson, Manish Pandey, Rahul Tripathi (Playing), Avesh Khan and Chris Gayle.

Players playing in this match: Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) and Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (11 Credits) and Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits).

The last few games haven't gone according to plan, so I'll hope to resuscitate my season with six players in this match. Kohli and Maxwell are due some runs in this game, and so is Andre Russell. Both teams will desperately be looking for a win, so some inspired performances could ensue.

Captaincy Picks

Virat Kohli will aim to play a match-winning knock in this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Virat Kohli, Andre Russell, Glenn Maxwell and Harshal Patel.

I have a lot of captaincy options for this match. Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell could feature among the picks. Harshal Patel is also someone to consider, especially as he looks to get back in form. Andre Russell is another viable option.

Other players

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 31.

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 32.

Manish Pandey (SRH) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 31.

Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 35.

Chris Gayle (PBKS) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 33.