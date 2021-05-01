IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - RR vs SRH and Match 29 - PBKS vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The IPL 2021 juggernaut rolls on with another doubleheader on Sunday, where the Rajasthan Royals (RR) go up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. In the second match of the day, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Players playing in Match 27: Suryakumar Yadav, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Trent Boult, Krunal Pandya and Moeen Ali.

Captain: Moeen Ali. | Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav.

Credits Remaining: 2.

The team suggested for Match 27 of IPL 2021

With David Warner removed from the SRH captaincy, the RR-SRH game could be unpredictable in terms of both performances and team selections.

With some key fixtures coming up, making the correct transfers at this stage will be crucial. I'll be making three regular and one uncapped transfer for this match, with the uncapped transfer for the PBKS-DC game.

Deadline for Transfers: 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, 2nd May.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3.

Transfers remaining: 56.

Uncapped Transfer

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - OUT: Ruturaj Gaikwad is the only uncapped option from CSK. I need to get him out after every CSK game so that I can bring him back again.

Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN: Avesh Khan has been DC's best pacer this season and is right up there in the Purple Cap race. He looks like an assured starter for DC this season and should continue his good run.

Other Likely Uncapped Picks: Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (7 Credits), Riyan Parag (BAT) (RR) (7.5 Credits), Shreyas Gopal (BOWL) (RR) (8 Credits) and Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits).

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: I'm trying out something new in terms of team composition, and with CSK not playing for the next five matches, I feel releasing Moeen Ali now would be better. I'll bring him back for CSK's game against RR, though.

Sanju Samson (WK) (9.5 Credits) - IN: Sanju Samson read the situation well and batted maturely against MI. He couldn't finish the innings off, though, and will look to do that in this match.

2) Trent Boult (BOWL) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - OUT: Releasing Trent Boult is a no-brainer, as it frees up funds and an overseas slot.

Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits) - IN: My team balance means I have to get a bowler, and I can't see anyone better than Rashid Khan in this RR-SRH match. He should be new SRH captain Kane Williamson's go-to option and could trouble the RR batsmen in this match.

3) Krunal Pandya (ALL) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT: I like having Suryakumar Yadav as my MI representative, so I am releasing Krunal Pandya.

Manish Pandey (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN: Manish Pandey is one player who I very much want in my team, especially with one of Warner and Bairstow set to miss out. He'll have a point to prove after getting dropped and should score some runs in the future.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 28 - RR vs SRH

Suggested Team for IPL 2021 Match 28 - RR vs SRH

Chetan Sakariya (Playing), Glenn Maxwell, Varun Chakravarthy, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson (Playing), Manish Pandey (Playing), Rashid Khan (Playing), Avesh Khan and Chris Gayle.

Players playing in this match: Manish Pandey (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (9.5 Credits) and Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits)

I'm happy in going with just four players from this match, especially with the confusion in the SRH camp. I'm backing Manish Pandey and Rashid Khan to come good in this game. I would've liked to go for Jos Buttler, but Sanju Samson gives me the option of retaining him for RR's future games.

Captaincy Picks

Manish Pandey batted well against CSK. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan and Sanju Samson.

Sanju Samson, Rashid Khan and Manish Pandey will be my primary captaincy options for this match. I was very eager to get Manish Pandey in my team, and he's likely to feature as one of my picks. I'll make the final decision after the toss and pitch report, though.

Other players

Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 29.

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 30.

KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 29.

Chris Gayle (PBKS) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 29.

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 30.

Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 29.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 31.

