IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 45 - KKR vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with Punjab Kings in the 45th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Friday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. I made a last-minute change to bring in Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) in place of Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits).

Players playing in Match 44: Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), and Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Faf Du Plessis. | Vice-Captain: Kane Williamson.

Credits Remaining: 5.5.

Fantasy Team for Match 44: SRH vs CSK

As I'm building towards a Double Up for the PBKS-RCB match, I already have enough players for this game. Nevertheless, I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Note: The team suggested in this article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

1) Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - IN.

2) Abhishek Sharma (BAT) (SRH) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

From now on, I'll transfer out all players from teams whose next matches come after the PBKS-RCB game. That is because I'll use my Super Transfer booster to reset my team. That's why I've taken out Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma while retaining Gaikwad and Moeen Ali (who'll play against RR in Match 47).

As for the transfers, I'm very eager to include Aiden Markram in my team. He has done an impressive job so far, and his three overs in the game against MI makes him a very attractive IPL Fantasy option. At eight credits, he could offer excellent IPL Fantasy value with the bat and ball in PBKS' next two games.

It was a tough decision for the uncapped transfer, as I pitted Ravi Bishnoi with Rahul Tripathi. The KKR batter's form in the UAE leg has prompted me to go for him. But I could change my mind at the toss.

Bishnoi could especially be a must-have against RCB, considering the Sharjah wicket and some of the RCB batters' weaknesses against spin. I'll have eight credits in the bank after making the above transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 45 - KKR vs PBKS

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 45- KKR vs PBKS

I have six players from this match, and am feeling pretty confident about my prospects for a good IPL Fantasy haul.

While all my KKR assets are uncapped, there isn't any capped player barring Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR) (9.5 Credits) and Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) that warrant much interest (assuming Andre Russell remains njured).

Meanwhile, KL Rahul and Aiden Markram adequately cover PBKS' fragile yet explosive batting order. Arshdeep Singh was unlucky to go wicketless in the last match, but he could prosper with his slower deliveries and accuracy against KKR.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 45 - Summary

Players playing in Match 45: Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (PBKS) (11.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (KKR) (7.5 Credits).

Captaincy: KL Rahul is the obvious captaincy choice in this match, with four of the six players in my team being uncapped ones. With Aiden Markram also bowling some overs, he could be a decent differential captaincy pick. However, the uncapped KKR players have shown their IPL Fantasy potential too, and Tripathi and Venkatesh Iyer are equally good captaincy options.

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 47.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 47.

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 46.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48.

