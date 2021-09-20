IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 31 - KKR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 31st match of IPL 2021 on Monday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The first game on the restart of the IPL had plenty of ups and downs, so fans can expect a similar outing on Monday. We're yet to see how the Abu Dhabi track plays out, but it looks like a batter-friendly wicket.

We've seen plenty of IPL Fantasy hauls whenever these two sides have met, so IPL Fantasy managers will expect more of the same in this game. I already have three players from this match, so I'll use one regular and one uncapped transfer apiece.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 20th September.

Note: The team suggested in the article may not be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1, Transfers remaining: 53.

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) - OUT| Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

2) Quinton De Kock (WK) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - OUT| Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) - IN.

It's still early days in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. So I'm going a bit light on the transfers for this match. Virat Kohli has an excellent record against KKR, and he'll be keen to lead his side in the UAE.

I've gone for Harshal Patel as my uncapped pick due to fund restrictions. However, he's among the top point-scorers in IPL Fantasy, and will look to carry on his form from the start of the season.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 31 - KKR vs RCB

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 31- KKR vs RCB

I'm reasonably happy with the team I have for this match. Virat Kohli looks like the best captaincy option for this match, no matter the outcome of the toss.

While he fell early to Varun Chakravarthy in the reverse fixture, he should be careful to build a solid innings for RCB. Maxwell back in the UAE does make me a tad nervous, but he looks a different player compared to what he did last season. He should carry on from where he left off in phase 1 of the season.

Harshal Patel and Varun Chakravarthy are cut-price, uncapped gems. So I'm not that concerned by returns (or a lack of) from them. I'm also expecting good returns from Shubman Gill. He should be fit and fresh after a well-deserved rest, and could be the top run-scorer for KKR.

So that's that for this match. I've left 0.5 credits in the bank, and have a decent team for this match.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 31 - Summary

How will Shubman Gill fare in the second half of the season? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 31: Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (KKR) (BAT) (9 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), and Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits).

Captaincy: The captaincy decision for this match could be easier than some others. Virat Kohli has been the talk of the town after relinquishing his captaincy of the Indian T20I team after the World Cup. So that decision could enable him to play more freely, and rack up a big score against one of his favourite opponents.

Shubman Gill and Glenn Maxwell are the two candidates for vice-captaincy, and I'm likely to decide that after the toss.

Other Players

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 32.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 34.

Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 34.

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 33.

Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 35.

Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (PBKS) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32.

