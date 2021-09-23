IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 35 - RCB vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 35th match of Vivo IPL 2021 on Friday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

After a forgettable outing on Thursday, I'm looking to turn things in the first Sharjah match this season. RCB-CSK games usually have lots of good IPL Fantasy hauls in them, and I'm hoping for the same to take place on Friday. I'll be making two regular and one uncapped transfer for this match.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 24th September..

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2, Transfers remaining: 44.

1) Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (11 Credits) - OUT| Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

3) Trent Boult (BOWL) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits) - IN.

I'm not a fan of doubling up on openers of any team, but I feel I can make an exception for Faf Du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad. Gaikwad looks set to carry on his excellent form. Du Plessis was brilliant in the first half of the season, and was in good nick in the CPL. He'll look to make amends for the duck against MI, and he could haul some runs in Sharjah.

In the same way, I'm also doubling up on RCB's opening pair of Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli. While that does feel like a knee-jerk reaction to a poor Match 34, the CSK-RCB game could end up being a high-scoring thriller, and this high-risk approach could end up paying dividends.

Also, having a proven performer in Padikkal as my uncapped pick could be better than rolling the dice on Mahipal Lomror or Riyan Parag from the DC-RR game.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 35 - RCB vs CSK

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 35- RCB vs CSK

I have six players from this match, and all of them bat in the top four for their respective sides. I'll be making the final decision on this team only after the toss and pitch report because things could go wrong if this isn't a batter-friendly game.

Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali and Faf Du Plessis will look to get back among the runs in this match. Glenn Maxwell struggled against KKR. He'll want to get some runs to feel more confident batting in the UAE.

The two uncapped picks in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal are actually in better form than the other four. While Padikkal was dismissed for a low score, he looked comfortable at the crease, and will look to carry on in similar fashion against CSK.

All in all, I've gone for a slightly extreme team for this potentially explosive encounter. I'll have 0.5 credits in the bank for future transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 35 - Summary

We're unlikely to see a repeat of Jadeja's heroics from the reverse fixture. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 31: Glenn Maxwell (RCB) (ALL) (9 Credits), Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Moeen Ali (CSK) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Devdutt Padikkal (BAT) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: With literally every player in the team a viable captaincy option, it is hard to fixate on any one player as of now. However, Virat Kohli is likely to be either the captain or the vice-captain because I feel that he's due a big score. Moeen Ali is also a frontrunner due to his added ability with the ball.

Other Players

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 38.

Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36.

Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 36.

Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 39.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 36.

