IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 52 - RCB vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will go head to head with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 52nd match of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The changes that MI made to their side forced me to change all my transfers.

Players playing in Match 51: Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits), Glenn Phillips (WK) (RR) (8 Credits), Jayant Yadav (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), and Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Ishan Kishan | Vice-Captain: Jasprit Bumrah.

Credits Remaining: 3.

Overall Points: 16354.5.

Fantasy Team for Match 51: RR vs MI

I have two players from this match in my team, and will make three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday, October 6th.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make the required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3, Transfers remaining: 12.

1) Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits) - OUT. | Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

2) Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - IN. | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits)- IN.

3) Glenn Phillips (WK) (RR) (8 Credits) - OUT. | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN.

4) Jayant Yadav (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT. | Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN.

I'm sticking with my trend of making three transfers per match. All my four transfers in are players from RCB. They'll look to go all guns blazing, and make a bid to reach the playoffs. Maxwell, Chahal and Harshal Patel are in excellent form, and they could haul big against a struggling SRH side.

Virat Kohli hasn't been able to accelerate in the middle overs and make the most of his good starts, so he'll look to work on that. He usually gets runs when in form, so a big score is on the cards from him. I'll have three credits in the bank after making these changes.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 52 - RCB vs SRH

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 52- RCB vs SRH

I've gone with six players from a match once more, and am upbeat about my prospects. The only problem is that there are one too many good captaincy options, and selecting the right ones will be essential to success.

Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan are the best sources of points in their respective departments, with Jason Holder. While I could still make room for the latter in my team, it's unlikely, considering the team balance and overseas player limit. The four players from RCB have been very consistent, and I can count on them to return.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 52 - Summary

Glenn Maxwell looks to be at his best playing for RCB. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 52: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), and Rashid Khan (BOWL) (SRH) (10.5 Credits).

Captaincy: I'm likely to defer my captaincy decisions till the toss and pitch report once again. There are plenty of viable picks in my team, so it's going to be difficult to select the right one and move up the ranks.

Other Players

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 54.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 53.

Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 53.

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 55.

Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 54.

