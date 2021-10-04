IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 51 - RR vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 51st match of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3, Transfers remaining: 15.

1) Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - OUT. | Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Anrich Nortje (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN. | Krunal Pandya (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (10 Credits) - OUT. | Quinton De Kock (WK) (MI) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

4) Avesh Khan (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN. | Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm transferring all my DC players out, as they next feature only in the last match of the group stage.

Chetan Sakariya is my uncapped pick in Sharjah, where the batters could struggle once again. His cutters and variations could enable him to pick up some wickets. Openers are more likely to score runs in Sharjah, and De Kock is due a good score. He also contributes points from behind the stumps.

MI, meanwhile, could promote Krunal Pandya up the order on a spin-friendly surface. He could also pick up some wickets with his left-arm spin. Samson has been the primary run-scorer for RR, and his high ownership makes him a risk to go without. I'll have 2.5 credits in the bank after these transfers.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 51 - RR vs MI

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 51- RR vs MI

I've managed to get six players out from this match, and am pretty pleased with that. Sharjah has been a mixed bag so far, so I'm hoping I've read the conditions well, and picked the right players.

Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah are two players I have backed to deliver in this match, and they look poised to do that. Quinton De Kock has got off to good starts, but needs to convert them into innings of substance. While I was tempted by Glenn Phillips, I've decided to stick with Sanju Samson as my RR batter. Chetan Sakariya is a decent enabler to have as well.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 51 - Summary

What can QDK conjure against RR? (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Players playing in Match 51: Jasprit Bumrah (BOWL) (MI) (11 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (9.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (MI) (ALL) (8.5 Credits), Quinton De Kock (WK) (MI) (10.5 Credits), and Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits).

Captaincy: With multiple quality captaincy options available, I'll make my final decision based on the toss and the two playing XIs.

Other Players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 53.

Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 53.

Kane Williamson (SRH) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 52.

Jason Holder (ALL) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 52.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 54.

