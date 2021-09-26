IPL Fantasy 2021: Best Fantasy XI for Match 40 - SRH vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 40th match of the Vivo Indian Premier League (IPL( 2021 on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

I took a last-minute punt on Hardik Pandya (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits), and also took Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (11 Credits) out, with the former being an injury risk.

Players playing in Match 39: Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits), Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits), and Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits).

Captain: Virat Kohli. | Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav.

Credits Remaining: 4.

Fantasy Team for Match 39: RCB vs MI

Dubai looks like the best batting venue in the UAE, and this game could reward IPL Fantasy managers with some big hauls. I have two players from this match, and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Deadline for Transfers: 7:30 PM IST on Monday, 27th September.

Note: The team suggested in the article isn't guaranteed to be the final selection. In case of any unexpected team news at the toss, players will have to make required adjustments, which will then be updated in the article for the next match.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2, Transfers remaining: 36.

1) Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits)- OUT| Liam Livingstone (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits) - IN.

2) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (MI) (10 Credits) - OUT | Jason Holder (ALL) (SRH) (9 Credits)- IN.

3) Rahul Chahar (MI) (BOWL) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I've gone for Liam Livingstone and Jason Holder as my regular transfers for this match. Holder put in an impressive all-round performance against PBKS last game, and he could have another good outing against RR. Liam Livingstone played a cameo against PBKS before departing early against DC. He's a powerful batter who's due some runs, and is a decent differential pick.

I'm still not sure about Sakariya as my uncapped pick. But I have my reasons for picking him. His slower balls and cutters could work well, especially in the death overs.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 40 - SRH vs RR

Suggested Team: IPL 2021 Match 40- SRH vs RR

I'm confident in my picks for this match, despite taking out plenty of big hitters from my team. Sanju Samson is in good form, and he'll look to play like he did against DC and hold RR's innings together. Livingstone looked dangerous in The Hundred, and there's every chance he could resurrect his form in the IPL on Monday.

Jason Holder looked the best bowler and batter for SRH against PBKS. While he's unlikely to play a prominent role in the batting department, he could score plenty of points for his bowling. Kane Williamson struggled to hit his stride in the first two games for SRH. So he'll be keen to score some runs and get back to form for his side.

Meanwhile, Chetan Sakariya could also pick up a couple of wickets, especially in the death overs. I have left eight credits in the bank by going for cheaper players who I think should do well.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 40 - Summary

Jason Holder(right) offers great IPL Fantasy value.

Players playing in Match 40: Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (9.5 Credits), Sanju Samson (WK) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Liam Livingstone (BAT) (RR) (8 Credits), Jason Holder (ALL) (SRH) (9 Credits), and Chetan Sakariya (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits).

Captaincy: Despite faltering in the last couple of games, Kane Williamson is a frontrunner for captaincy, with Sanju Samson. Jason Holder could also be a decent VC pick owing to his consistency.

Other Players

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 41.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 42.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 41.

Virat Kohli (RCB) (BAT) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 43.

Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 42.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 43.

