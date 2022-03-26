IPL Fantasy 2022: What's New this Season? | IPL Fantasy Tips

The IPL Fantasy league returns for another season with players eager to set up their teams ahead of a long tournament. The Dream11 engine will continue to power the game for Tata IPL 2022.

While the crux of the game has remained the same, Dream11 has made some changes to make this season more exciting. These additions and rule changes will force managers to modify their approach in shaping their teams.

Without further ado, let's look at what's new in this edition of IPL Fantasy League 2022.

#1 Points for 'Player of the Match'

Players will now receive an additional 50 points for winning the Player of the Match award

A prominent feature before the IPL Fantasy 2019, Dream11 has decided to bring back the Player of the Match rule. This season, the designated Player of the Match winner from each IPL fixture will get 50 points.

However, this rule doesn't make much of a difference in how we set our teams up. Since the goal is to choose as captain the player we think will perform the best, the odds are tthey'll win the Player of the Match if they do so. However, those points will be valuable as the season progresses.

#2 Six new boosters

We now move on to the main addition to this season's IPL Fantasy League - limited-time boosters. Along with the three season-long boosters, we now have six limited-time boosters that work on different categories of players.

For example, the Power Batter booster is available only for the first three days of the tournament (first four matches). Using it will double the points of all the batters in your team from that match. Naturally, the time restriction of this booster will change IPL Fantasy managers' plans for their opening team.

The other five boosters are the Power Bowler, Power All-Rounder, Power Uncapped Player, Power Wicket-Keeper, and Power Overseas player, respectively. They will become available at various stages during this season. The points of the respective class of players will be doubled in the match the boosters are used.

These boosters add to the complexity in making transfers and selecting teams. They should make this edition a more challenging and intriguing one.

#3 More number of transfers

The third is a fairly straightforward change in rules. Managers can now make 130 transfers in the group stage to account for the increase in the number of group-stage matches. They're allowed to make a further ten transfers during the playoffs.

With less than two transfers per match available, managers should manage their transfers wisely to have a successful season.

