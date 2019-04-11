KKR vs DC Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 12th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

As the IPL 2019 approaches the half way mark, both Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have done well to find themselves in the running for the play-off places with four and three wins respectively. The last time these two teams faced off, a Super Over was required to separate them with Kagiso Rabada revelling under pressure.

Placed second in the IPL Points Table 2019, Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match with a loss on their back and also an injury scare concerning their trump card, Andre Russell. Delhi on the other hand, would love to continue their resurgence since the change in their name and get one over KKR at the iconic Eden Gardens. With another run-fest in store in Kolkata, KKR will look to keep up with table-toppers CSK although Delhi look fairly settled with Shreyas Iyer and Kagiso Rabada leading from the front.

Squads to choose from

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Dinesh Karthik(C), Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Prithvi Raj, Sandeep Warrier, Shrikant Mundhe, Harry Gurney, KC Cariappa, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Nikhil Naik, Matt Kelly

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa

Playing XI Updates

Kolkata Knight Riders:

In spite of an injury scare, Andre Russell was able to bat and field through the pain against CSK although KKR could rest him as a precautionary measure. They have a similar type of player in Carlos Brathwaite to take his position if necessary while the rest of the side should remain the same with Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine opening the batting for them. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill haven't fired off late and would be itching to get going against a good Delhi bowling attack.

Possible XI: Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Rana, Karthik (C & WK), Gill, Russell/Brathwaite, Kuldeep, Chawla, Prasidh and Gurney

Delhi Capitals:

The side looks fairly settled with the top four of Dhawan, Pant, Shaw and Iyer doing the bulk of the scoring although their new recruit, Dhawan hasn't performed as expected so far in this year's IPL. Arguably the best bowling attack in the competition, DC have in their possession one of the best bowlers in the world in Kagiso Rabada who along with Sandeep Lamichhane and Chris Morris, form a fear inducing trio capable of winning matches on their own.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer (C), Pant (WK), Ingram, Axar, Tewatia, Ishant, Morris, Rabada and Lamichhane.

Match Details

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 26

12th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Total Matches Played: 24

KKR: 13

DC: 10

No Result: 1

Matches in Kolkata: 8 (7 KKR 1 DC)

Last 5 Matches: 3 KKR 2 DC

Previous Encounters

Last Match: DC (185-6, 20 overs) beat KKR (185-8, 20 overs) in Super Over, Delhi

Man of the Match: Prithvi Shaw (99 off 55)

Last Match in Kolkata: 16 April 2018: KKR (200-9, 20 overs) beat DC(129, 14.2 overs) by 71 runs

Man of the Match: Nitish Rana (59 off 35)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant has tailed off since his blitzkrieg against Mumbai Indians in the opening week and will look to kickstart his campaign with a similar type of innings against an equally impressive Kolkata bowling unit.

Batsmen: Shikhar Dhawan and Chris Lynn have blown hot and cold this season but should be picked in the side with their ability to score quickly in the powerplay to give their sides a headstart while Shreyas Iyer's form warranties a place for him as well. One of Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa should suffice as the fourth batting option.

All-rounders: If deemed fit for this match, Andre Russell is a must have in the fantasy side while the likes of Sunil Narine and Chris Morris are also worthy candidates with their wicket-taking and pinch-hitting abilities.

Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav are invaluable to any fantasy team regardless of the format and should be picked in the side as well. Harry Gurney has impressed one and all with his variations in the death and is another one to keep on along with Sandeep Lamichhane, who could be pivotal against the likes of Robin Uthappa and Shubman Gill.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan needs to find his mojo as quickly as possible with the tournament entering the crucial middle phase. Bank on the south-paw to deliver a potentially match-winning performance at the Eden Gardens. Along with him, Sunil Narine and Robin Uthappa are also good options to choose as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Rishabh Pant (WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Chris Morris, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada and Harry Gurney. Captain: Shikhar Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Rishabh Pant(WK), Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Ingram, Robin Uthappa, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna. Captain: Robin Uthappa

