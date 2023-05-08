KKR vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 8th, 2023

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 53rd match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The iconic Eden Gardens will be hosting this KKR vs PBKS clash on Monday, May 8.

The Kolkata Knight Riders beat the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in a thriller of a contest in their last outing. The Knight Riders batted first and posted 171 on the board. The bowlers then did a fantastic job of restricting the SunRisers to 166/8 to win the game by five runs.

The Punjab Kings, meanwhile, suffered a loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous game. The batters contributed as they posted a mammoth 214 on the board. Their bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as they were unsuccessful in defending the total as they went down by six wickets.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the KKR vs PBKS game.

#3 Jitesh Sharma (PBKS) - 7.5 credits

Jitesh Sharma in action against MI (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Punjab Kings)

Jitesh Sharma has been outstanding for the Punjab Kings in IPL 2023. The 29-year-old batter is known for playing fearlessly and has been taking on the bowlers from the word go. He has already played some fantastic cameos for his side and can certainly take the game away from the opposition in a jiffy.

Jitesh scored 49* off just 27 balls against the Mumbai Indians to power his side to 214. He hit five boundaries and two sixes.

With the current form he is in, you must include him in your Dream11 side for the KKR vs PBKS game.

#2 Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) - 8.5 credits

Varun Chakravarthy in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Kolkata Knight Riders)

The mystery spinner has found his mojo back in this year's cash-rich league. He is bamboozling the opposition batters with his variations and is bowling beautifully for the Knight Riders in IPL 2023. He is KKR’s leading wicket-taker in the competition, with 13 wickets to his name in nine games.

Chakravarthy bowled brilliantly against the SunRisers Hyderabad in their last game and defended nine overs in the last over to help his side win the game by five runs. He has been fantastic with the ball and can certainly earn you points in the KKR vs PBKS game at Eden Gardens.

#1 Rinku Singh (KKR) - 8 credits

Rinku Singh receiving the award (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rinku Singh has been one of the most consistent performers for KKR this year. He is in very good form with the bat and looked good against the SunRisers in their last game. He scored 46 off 35 balls and steadied the sinking ship along with his skipper to help them post 171 on the board which they defended successfully.

Rinku has taken his run tally to 270 in nine outings so far and is a vital cog in the KKR’s batting line-up. You can rely on him to fetch you valuable points on Monday.

