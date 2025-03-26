KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 6

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. Ahead of the exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

All teams have now played at least one match and fans have a better idea of the players. The Kolkata Knight Riders lost their first match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets at their home ground. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, played well but lost in a high scoring fixture to the SunRisers Hyderabad by 44 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 30 head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won 14 matches each, while two matches were abandoned due to rain.

KKR vs RR Match Details

The sixth match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 26 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The game is set to commence at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs RR, 6th Match

Date and Time: 26 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Pitch Report

The pitch at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati is a batting paradise where batters find it easy to get the ball outside the boundary. Top-order batters and all-rounders are crucial at this venue. Dew factor is expected to be there, so the team winning the toss should look to chase. The last IPL match played at this venue was between the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings, where a total of 290 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

KKR vs RR Form Guide

KKR - L

RR - L

KKR vs RR Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Quinton de Kock (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Spencer Johnson, and Vaibhav Arora.

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag (c), Nitish Rana, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, and Sandeep Sharma.

KKR vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He almost won the last match for his team, smashing 66 runs in just 37 balls. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Jaiswal is a top-notch player who can use this pitch to his advantage. He has smashed 139 runs in just five head-to-head matches. Venkatesh Iyer is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Narine will open the innings for the Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 44 runs off just 26 balls and took one wicket in the last match. Riyan Parag is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Varun Chakravarthy and Tushar Deshpande. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Varun Chakravarthy has a good head-to-head record and can take a lot of wickets in today's match. He has taken nine wickets in eight head-to-head matches. Jofra Archer is another good bowler for today's match.

KKR vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from the Kolkata Knight Riders, as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will open the innings and complete his quota of overs in today's match.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is no doubt one of the most crucial picks from the Rajasthan Royals squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 529 runs in 21 venue matches at an average of around 29. He smashed 66 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs RR, 6th Match

Sunil Narine

Andre Russell

Sanju Samson

Ajinkya Rahane

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Samson, D Jurel, Q de Kock

Batters: A Rahane, V Iyer, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: R Parag, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, T Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: S Samson, D Jurel

Batters: A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: N Rana, S Narine, A Russell

Bowlers: V Chakravarthy, T Deshpande, J Archer

