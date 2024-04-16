KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 31

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Tuesday, April 16. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is the battle between two strongest teams of IPL 2024. Rajasthan Royals are leading the points table with five wins off their last six matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are just one position below them with four wins from five matches. They won their last match that was played at this same venue against Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets.

These two impressive sides have locked horns 28 times. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 14 matches while Rajasthan Royals have won 13 matches.

KKR vs RR Match Details

The 31st match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 16 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

KKR vs RR, 31st Match

Date and Time: 16th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata supports batters as well as pacers. Batting is relatively easier at this venue. The last match here was played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, where a total of 323 runs were scored at a loss of nine wickets. The pacers got seven wickets while the spinners got only two wickets.

KKR vs RR Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

KKR - W L W W W

RR - W L W W W

KKR vs RR Probable Playing XI

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Anukul Roy

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jos Buttler, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Yashasvi Jaiswal

KKR vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has shown his class again in this season, smashing runs in almost every match. He has already smashed 264 runs in the last six matches. Jos Buttler is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer loves performing against Rajasthan Royals and this pitch also suits him. He has an average of 35 in 11 head-to-head matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter pick who has smashed a total of 153 runs in the five matches at this venue at a strike rate of 151.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Andre Russell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Riyan Parag is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. He is in the form of his life as has already smashed 284 runs in the last six matches.

Bowlers

Yuzvendra Chahal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Mitchell Starc and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both of them have exceptional venue records and head-to-head records. Trent Boult is another good pick for today's match. He has taken 12 wickets in nine head-to-head wickets.

KKR vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is opening the innings with Phil Salt and his role is very clear. He is therefore able to give a lot of points starting from the first ball itself. He is also bowling his quota of overs, which makes him the best captain option. He has smashed 167 runs and taken six wickets in the last five matches.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler loves performing against Kolkata Knight Riders and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has an average of 41 at this venue at a strike rate of 164. He also has an average of 34 in 12 head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for KKR vs RR, 31st Match

Andre Russell

Sunil Narine

Jos Buttler

Sanju Samson

Yuzvendra Chahal

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for top order batters and pacers, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: S Iyer, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell, R Parag

Bowlers: M Starc, Y Chahal, T Boult

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Salt, J Buttler, S Samson

Batters: R Singh, Y Jaiswal, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: S Narine, A Russell, R Parag

Bowlers: Y Chahal, T Boult

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback