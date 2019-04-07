KXIP vs SRH Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 8th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

After losses against Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians respectively on Saturday, Kings XI Punjab now host Sunrisers Hyderabad at their fortress of Mohali where they are yet to lose a game in IPL 2019.

Kings XI Punjab have been tinkering with their combination constantly but has yielded them results with the likes of Sarafraz Khan and Sam Curran reveling in the spotlight. But this time, they face an even bigger task for upstaging a well-rounded team in SRH, who heavily rely upon their explosive opening pair of David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. A competitive pitch in Mohali should provide something for all players alike paving the way for a huge number of points to be scored in this very contest. Here are a few tips to help you pick your fantasy teams.

Squads to choose from

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Playing XI Updates

Kings XI Punjab

A couple of changes are in order for KXIP with Andrew Tye most likely to make way for Mujeeb ur Rahman, who should prove to be a menace on a helpful Mohali pitch. Murugan Ashwin could sit this one out as well with Ankit Rajpoot beefing the pace-bowling department while no changes are expected from the batting unit with KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan scoring half-centuries albeit in defeat.

Possible XI: Gayle, Rahul(WK), Mayank, Sarfaraz, Miller, Mandeep, Curran, Ashwin, Tye/Mujeeb, Murugan/Ankit and Shami.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

After their middle order capitulation against the Mumbai Indians, SRH will be pondering the inclusion of their first choice captain, Kane Williamson with none of their batsmen able to apply themselves even with the required rate within reasonable terms. This could force the exclusion of in-form all-rounder, Mohammed Nabi who has excelled with the ball in hand.

Variety could be the answer to SRH's death bowling woes with Kaul not able to sustain his 2018 exploits, this year. Khaleel Ahmed could play his first game of the season to add the element of variety with his left-arm pace.

Possible XI: Warner, Bairstow (WK), Williamson/Nabi, Shankar, Manish, Yusuf, Nadeem/Hooda, Rashid, Bhuvneshwar, Sandeep and Kaul

Match Details

Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 22

8th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Total Matches Played: 12

SRH: 9 (75%)

KXIP: 3 (25%)

Matches in Mohali: 5 (1 KXIP 4 SRH)

Last 5 Matches: 1 KXIP 4 SRH

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 26 April 2018: SRH (132-6, 20 overs) beat KXIP (119, 19.2 overs) by 13 runs, Hyderabad

Man of the Match: Ankit Rajpoot (5/19)

Last Match in Mohali: 19 April 2018: KXIP (193-3, 20 overs) beat SRH (178-4, 20 overs) by 15 runs

Man of the Match: Chris Gayle (104 off 63)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul and Jonny Bairstow are in very good form with 146 and 262 runs respectively in the IPL so far. Either of them would make a great selection although KL Rahul's record in Mohali is irresistible and could give him the nod over the Englishman.

Batsmen: Who else but David Warner and Chris Gayle? One holds the Orange Cap for this season while the other has lit many IPL seasons with his explosiveness and audacity to earn himself the moniker of 'Universe Boss'. Along with the southpaws, Mayank Agarwal is also a viable candidate with a couple of cameos to his name this season. One of Manish Pandey or Yusuf Pathan should be sufficient in rounding off the batting department.

All-rounders: Spin bowling allrounders, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammad Nabi should suffice in the all-rounders department with both of them picking wickets regularly in this year's IPL.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan and Mohammad Shami are must-haves in the team while the balance of the side forces the selections of Sandeep Sharma and Murugan Ashwin. Siddarth Kaul returns to his home ground and could also be a viable option instead of Sharma.

Captain: KL Rahul and David Warner are quite destructive at the top of the order and should be critical to their respective side's fortunes while Rashid Khan is also an outsider for the mantle of captaincy.

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul(WK), David Warner, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Murugan Ashwin. Captain: KL Rahul

Dotball Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Sarafraz Khan, Chris Gayle, David Warner, Yusuf Pathan, Vijay Shankar, Ravi Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sid Kaul and Rashid Khan. Captain: David Warner

