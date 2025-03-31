MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – March 31, 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 12th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, March 31, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This is the first home match of the season for MI, and they'll hope that it brings about a turnaround in fortunes for them, after losing their first two games on the road to the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans.

KKR, meanwhile, bounced back from a defeat to RCB on opening night with a strong performance against the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday. The well-rested team, led by Mumbai boy Ajinkya Rahane, will look to win back-to-back games and extend their good run against MI in recent times.

It's time now to look at three players who could be valuable Dream11 differentials.

#3 Satyanarayana Raju (BOWL) (MI)

MI's Satyanarayana Raju could be a very interesting Dream11 differential to include in your teams. Armed with an exciting array of variations, the seamer is set to be MI's designated death bowler after taking up that role against GT. He bounced back strongly after a tough first over, picking up the wicket of the dangerous Rashid Khan.

Raju appeared to have the backing of the MI management, and against a hard-hitting KKR batting unit, the 25-year-old could definitely pick up a few wickets even if he goes for runs. While he may be an unproven commodity in the IPL, his role in this team and the gung-ho batting approach of KKR make Satyanarayana Raju a Dream11 differential worth considering.

#2 Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (KKR)

Vaibhav Arora celebrated the big wicket of Travis Head in last season's Final.

The unsung hero of this KKR bowling attack, Vaibhav Arora, could be a handy Dream11 differential pick in this match. The 27-year-old Himachal seamer has been a consistent contributor in the IPL, especially for KKR. He picked up 11 wickets in ten outings for them last season and is their strike bowler up front with the new-ball.

Vaibhav castled an in-form Sanju Samson in KKR's last outing and is in good form coming into this match. Up against a struggling Rohit Sharma and an, in general, uncertain-looking MI batting unit, Vaibhav could have a great game on what should be a decent surface for the pacers.

He could be a useful addition to your Dream11 teams.

#1 Venkatesh Iyer (BAT) (KKR)

While he may not have lived up to his hefty ₹23.75 crores price tag yet, Venkatesh Iyer could be considered a must-have for this match on Dream11. The southpaw didn't get an opportunity to bat last time out against RR, but his record against MI bodes really well for his chances tonight.

In six innings against MI, Venkatesh has smashed 362 runs at an average of 72.4 and a strike rate of 165.3, and that includes a POTM-winning knock of 70 at the same venue last season. MI's bowling attack looks quite vulnerable now in the absence of Bumrah, and given Iyer's great record against them and his boundary-hitting prowess, he could be a powerful differential pick.

