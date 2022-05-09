MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 56

According to the IPL schedule 2022, the 56th match will see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai on Monday, 9 May.

Both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders are reeling in the bottom half of the points table with their chances of qualification for the knockout phase being all but over. While the Mumbai Indians are on a two-match winning streak, the Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling to find the right balance in their side. Although KKR won the reverse fixture, MI will start as the clear favorites. With both teams keen to get a win under their belts, a cracking game beckons in Mumbai.

MI vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Aaron Finch/Sam Billings, Baba Aparajith/Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/Varun Chakravarthy and Anukul Roy.

MI XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Kumar Kartikeya, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith.

Match Details

MI vs KKR, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, Match 56

Date and Time: 9th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy is slightly on the slower side with batters having to work hard for their runs. While the pacers might not get much swing early on, a change of pace and hitting the hard lengths will be key. The ball should grip a touch off the surface, allowing the spinners to dominate the proceedings in the middle overs. 150-160 should be a good total at the venue, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s MI vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ishan Kishan: Ishan Kishan showed signs of form in the previous game, scoring some quick runs at the top of the order. Ishan is one of the most explosive batters in the world with his ability against spin being noteworthy. With the Mumbai Indians' keeper due for a big knock, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Although Shreyas Iyer has blown hot and cold in IPL 2022, he has managed to score 330 runs so far. The KKR captain has struggled against high-end pace but his knack for scoring big runs in the middle overs should hold him in good stead. With Iyer having a decent record against MI as well, he is a good addition to your MI vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell is perhaps KKR's best performer in IPL 2022, coming up with explosive performances with both the bat and ball. While the KKR all-rounder comes into the game on the back of a good performance against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Russell will be eager to get his side over the line this time around. With the KKR star likely to play a big role with both the bat and ball, he can be backed to put in a good performance yet again.

Bowler

Jasprit Bumrah: Jasprit Bumrah hasn't had the best of IPL 2022 campaigns, unable to pick up as many wickets as he would have liked. However, he remains one of the best bowlers in the world, with his effectiveness across all phases of the innings being noteworthy. With the Mumbai Indians pacer slowly getting back to his best, he is a must-have in your MI vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Andre Russell (KKR) - 751 points

Tilak Varma (MI) - 538 points

Umesh Yadav (KKR) - 588 points

Important stats for MI vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Shreyas Iyer - 330 runs in 11 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 33.00

Suryakumar Yadav - 303 runs in 8 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 43.29

Sunil Narine - 8 wickets in 11 IPL 2022 matches, ER: 5.23

MI vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah and Tim Southee.

Captain: Ishan Kishan. Vice-captain: Andre Russell.

MI vs KKR Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - IPL 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Varma, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kieron Pollard, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah and Tim Southee.

Captain: Rohit Sharma. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar