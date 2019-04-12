MI vs RR Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates - April 13th, 2019

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

While the Mumbai Indians head into the first game of the double header on Saturday on the back of three consecutive wins, their opponents at the Wankhede, Rajasthan Royals are at the crossroads with the three consecutive defeats and their campaign hanging by a thread with little margin for error.

Both former champions face off for the first time season, looking for nothing but a win to keep them on track as far as the IPL Points Table and play-offs are concerned. With the likes of Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah shifting gears over the last couple of games, Rajasthan Royals will be wary of the three-time champions although they have their very own destructive opener, Jos Buttler to bank upon.

With their season potentially on the line, Rajasthan Royals head into this game as the undoubted underdogs and would be hoping for a good performance to keep their hopes intact.

Squads to choose from:

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Dar, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jason Behrendorff, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Pankaj Jaiswal, Aditya Tare, Rahul Chahar, Alzarri Joseph and Jayant Yadav

Rajasthan Royals:

Ajinkya Rahane(C), Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Ashton Turner, Liam Livingstone, Prashant Chopra, Shashank Singh, Shubham Ranjane, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Jofra Archer, Manan Vohra, Aryaman Birla, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat, Dhawal Kulkarni, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas, S. Midhun

Playing XI Updates:

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma was left out of the previous game as a precaution but the move proved to be a masterstroke with interim captain, Kieron Pollard singlehandedly taking Mumbai home from an improbable position against KXIP. Subject to a fitness test, Rohit Sharma should come in for Siddhesh Lad while the rest of the squad should remain unchanged.

The trio of Jason Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph and Jasprit Bumrah have done well off late with the Pandyas and Rahul Chahar also impressing in patches. The top order is cause for concern with none of the batsman batting for longer durations and leaving Pollard and Pandya to do the bulk of the scoring.

Possible XI: de Kock(WK), Rohit(C), Surya, Ishan, Pollard, Hardik, Krunal, Chahar, Joseph, Bumrah and Behrendorff.

Rajasthan Royals:

A number of changes were made in the previous game with teenager Riyan Parag given a chance to impress against CSK. They should persist with the same set of players inspite of their lack of form. Sanju Samson returned from injury last game and would be looking to continue from where he left off before getting himself injured while much is expected of Buttler, Smith and Stokes who have been subdued off late.

Possible XI: Buttler(WK), Rahane (C), Smith, Samson, Stokes, Tripathi, Parag, Archer, Gopal, Dhawal and Unadkat

Match Details:

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 27

13th April 2019, 4:00 PM IST

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 21

MI: 11

RR: 9

No Result: 1

Matches in Wankhede: 6 (4 MI 2 RR)

Last 5 Matches: 2 MI 3 RR

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 13 May 2018: RR (171-3, 18 overs) beat MI (168-6, 20 overs) by 7 wickets, Mumbai

Man of the Match: Jos Buttler (94 off 53)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Jos Buttler has been getting off to starts in the last couple of matches and looks good for a big knock at the Wankhede where the pitches are relatively flatter. He should be preferred ahead of Quinton de Kock, although the southpaw could also be drafted into the side to manage the balance of the side.

Batsmen: Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav are two of the most sought-after players in fantasy cricket and should come good for their respective teams while the likes of Ishan Kishan and Ajinkya Rahane are also viable options. If included in the side, Rohit Sharma could also be picked for Ishan Kishan with the Indian vice-captain due for a big one.

All-rounders: Mumbai hasn't been kind to spinners with little turn on offer. But this shouldn't put off the selection of Krunal Pandya, who provides the complete package along with his brother Hardik. Ben Stokes is also a good option to go by if the balance of the side permits his selection.

Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah has been their go-to bowler inspite of only six wickets to show for in six matches. He should pick a wicket or two against RR along with the likes of Jofra Archer and Dhawal Kulkarni. One of Shreyas Gopal or Alzarri Joseph should suffice in rounding off the fantasy team.

Captain: Jos Buttler would be itching to put in a match-winning performance against his former employers and should be backed to do as well. Apart from the Englishman, Sanju Samson and Hardik Pandya are also clever options to choose as captain.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Jos Buttler(WK), Ajinkya Rahane, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal and Jasprit Bumrah. Captain: Jos Buttler

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Quinton de Kock (WK), Sanju Samson, Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Stokes, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jofra Archer and Alzarri Joseph. Captain: Sanju Samson

