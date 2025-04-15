PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 15, 2025

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in the 31st match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 15, at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

Both teams have won three games apiece this season, although PBKS has one game in hand over KKR. While the visitors registered a resounding and morale-boosting win over CSK away from home before this match, the hosts suffered a disappointing defeat last time out as SRH batted the wind out of PBKS' sails, leading to an eight-wicket defeat for them despite scoring 245 in the first innings.

A win tonight is very important for both teams as they look to enter the second half of the season with some winning momentum. It's time to look at some captaincy options to boost your chances of victory on Dream11.

#3 Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR)

KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane has had a solid season so far, and has quietly gone about his business. The 36-year-old batter has stroked his way to 204 runs in six matches, averaging 40.80 at a strike rate of 154.55.

He has been disdainful against the pacers this season, averaging 66.5 and scoring at a strike rate of 182.2 against them. Considering PBKS' pace-dominant attack, Rahane should have a good outing in this match.

While not as explosive on paper as some other players in this match, Rahane is a reliable Dream11 captaincy option.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer is yet to be dismissed by spin this season.

The captain of KKR's title-winning season last year, Shreyas Iyer, finds himself captaining a new franchise in IPL 2025, and his battle against his former side is one that will excite fans of both teams as well as the neutrals.

The current PBKS skipper is in the form of his life and looks well set to register another big score in this match. Shreyas has scored three half-centuries in five outings this season, averaging 83.33 and striking at a terrific 208.33!

Shreyas enjoys batting against KKR, and given his spin-hitting ability, he'll be all the more crucial to Punjab's chances of winning today. He's a bankable and solid Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

#1 Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR)

The in-form Sunil Narine is a shoo-in when it comes to Dream11 captaincy for this match. The all-rounder comes into this match on the back of an excellent all-round effort against CSK with both bat and ball.

PBKS is one of Narine's favorite opponents as he averages 27.9 with the bat at a strike rate of 183.2, and has also picked up 34 wickets with the ball. Punjab's bowling has also struggled to pick up wickets this season, especially in the powerplay, and Narine could hurt them big if that continues in this match as well.

Given his all-round routes to points and explosive point-scoring potential, Narine is a relatively routine Dream11 captaincy pick for this match.

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More