PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 44

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 26. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Punjab Kings are a different beast under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer. They are currently placed fifth in the points table having won five of their last eight matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won only three of their last eight matches. These two teams recently played the 31st match of the tournament, which was won by Punjab Kings by 16 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 34 head-to-head matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 21 matches while Punjab Kings have won 13.

PBKS vs KKR Match Details

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 26 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs KKR, 44th Match

Date and Time: April 26, 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is batting friendly with a lot of opportunities for batters. Dew was not there in the last three matches, so spinners are crucial in the second innings. The last match played at this venue was between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, where a total of 357 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

PBKS vs KKR Form Guide

PBKS - Won 5 of their last 8 matches

KKR - Won 3 of their last 8 matches

PBKS vs KKR Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

Lockie Ferguson is injured

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Yash Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Nehal Wadhera (impact)

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (impact)

PBKS vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Prabhsimran Singh

Prabhsimran Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 209 runs in the last eight matches of the season. Rahmanullah Gurbaz is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 263 runs in the last eight matches. Priyansh Arya is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Marco Jansen are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 147 runs and taken seven wickets in the last seven matches. Andre Russell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep Singh has taken 11 wickets in the last eight matches. Harshit Rana is another good bowler for today's match.

PBKS vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has scored 147 runs and taken seven wickets in the last seven matches of the tournament.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 263 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs KKR, 44th Match

Shreyas Iyer

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Priyansh Arya

Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Singh

Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, A Rahane

All-rounders: S Narine, M Jansen, A Russell

Bowlers: A Singh, N Rana, V Chakravarthy, Y Chahal

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Singh, R Gurabaz

Batters: S Iyer, P Arya, A Rahane, N Wadhera

All-rounders: S Narine, M Jansen

Bowlers: A Singh, N Rana, V Chakravarthy

