PBKS vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 26, 2025

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 69th match of IPL 2025 at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. This is the penultimate league match of the tournament, and both teams need to win to play in Qualifier 1.

Punjab Kings have earned 17 points from 13 matches, whereas Mumbai Indians have 16 points in their account after 13 games. The winner of the upcoming game will overtake current league leaders Gujarat Titans (18 points) to take the top spot on the points table.

The winner will also confirm a top-two finish, irrespective of what happens in the battle between the Lucknow Super Giants and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 27. Hence, this makes a crucial game for both PBKS and MI.

Several star players will be in action during the 69th match of IPL 2025, and here's a glance at the three names Dream11 users can pick as captain or vice-captain of their respective fantasy teams.

#3 Ryan Rickelton (MI) (WK)

Ryan Rickelton has played only one IPL match in Jaipur, and won the Player of the Match award in that game. It was a clash between the Mumbai Indians and the Rajasthan Royals, where Rickelton whacked a 38-ball 61.

He hit seven fours and three sixes and maintained a strike rate of 160.53. The upcoming match between MI and PBKS is scheduled to take place in Jaipur as well. Hence, appointing Rickelton as captain or vice-captain could prove to be a great decision.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (PBKS) (BAT)

Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer was the top scorer for his team when they played against the Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on May 24. The right-handed batter came out to bat at number four and scored 53 runs from 34 deliveries. His knock was laced with five boundaries and two maximums.

Iyer is known for his consistency, and the track at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium favors the batters. It is not surprising that Iyer is among the most popular picks in Dream11 contests for the clash between MI and PBKS. The PBKS captain will be a safe option for captaincy or vice-captaincy in the Dream11 contests as well.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI) (BAT)

Suryakumar Yadav recently levelled Temba Bavuma's world record for the most consecutive scores of 25 or more in T20 cricket. He also won his first Player of the Match award of IPL 2025 in Mumbai Indians' previous encounter against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium.

When MI played their last match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Yadav won the Super Striker of the Match award for maintaining the best strike rate. He is in top form and can destroy any bowling unit on his day. Hence, Suryakumar Yadav will be the best choice for captaincy or vice-captaincy in IPL fantasy contests.

