PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 18

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) squaring off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh on Saturday, April 5. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Punjab Kings is a different beast under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and mentorship of Ricky Ponting. They are leading the points table with wins in their both games. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won only one of their last three matches. They opened their account in their last match against Chennai Super Kings by 6 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 28 head-to-head matches. Rajasthan Royals have won 16 matches while Punjab Kings have won 12 matches.

Ad

Trending

PBKS vs RR Match Details

The 18th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 5 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBKS vs RR, 18th Match

Date and Time: 5th April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Ad

Venue: Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh is batting friendly with a lot of opportunities for batters. Pacers are usually more crucial than spinners in night matches at this venue.

The last match played at this venue was between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 288 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

PBKS vs RR Form Guide

Ad

PBKS - W W

RR - W L L

PBKS vs RR Probable Playing XI

PBKS Playing XI

No injury updates

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (w), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar (impact)

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi (impact)

Ad

PBKS vs RR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He has smashed 99 runs in the last three matches. Prabhsimran Singh is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match. He has a lot of potential and showcased the same in the last match.

Batters

Shreyas Iyer

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Shreyas Iyer is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 149 runs in the last two matches. Shashank Singh is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag and Glenn Maxwell are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Maxwell will bat in the middle order for Punjab Kings and can bowl a couple of overs in today's match. Wanindu Hasaranga is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Arshdeep Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Arshdeep Singh and Jofra Archer. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Arshdeep has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. Maheesh Theekshana is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

PBKS vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is one of the most crucial picks from Rajasthan Royals as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order and can once again smash a lot of runs. He has smashed 99 runs in the last three matches.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer is one of the most crucial picks from the Punjab Kings squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 149 runs in the last two matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for PBKS vs RR, 18th Match

Shreyas Iyer

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Riyan Parag

Arshdeep Singh

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be assist batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: D Jurel, S Samson, P Singh

Ad

Batters: S Iyer, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: N Rana, R Parag, W Hasaranga, G Maxwell

Bowlers: A Singh, J Archer

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, P Singh

Ad

Batters: S Iyer, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: M Jansen, R Parag, W Hasaranga, M Stoinis

Bowlers: A Singh, J Archer, M Theekshana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More