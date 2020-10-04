RCB vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 5th, 2020

In an action-packed weekend of T20 action, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are in action as they face off in Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Both teams have been dominant in the competition so far, with their batting and bowling units firing in unison.

On one hand, we have the Royal Challengers Bangalore who have hit the ground running with the likes of Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch leading the way at the top of the order. RCB's bowling attack, often ridiculed by critics, has also done its job well although death bowling still remains a worry for the team management. With three wins in four games, RCB have finally started the season in the way they would have liked to and look good for a top-four finish.

Similarly, the Delhi Capitals have also won three out of their four games so far, with captain Shreyas Iyer leading his team to a brilliant win over KKR on Saturday. With the Proteas duo of Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada also doing wonders with the ball, DC look well-equipped to take on an RCB-sized challenge in the IPL.

The Capitals were able to do the double over RCB in IPL 2019, but their overall head-to-head record against their opponents is far from ideal. With RCB winning 15 games to Delhi's nine, the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant will look to put in a sizeable contribution for DC to close the gap.

With both teams looking for a table-topping win in Dubai, we should be in for another cracking encounter in IPL 2020.

Squads to choose from:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahamad, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Predicted Playing-11:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa and Navdeep Saini.

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel and Kagiso Rabada.

Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, Match 19.

Date: 5th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020 has been a competitive one with something in it for both the batsmen and bowlers.

There is ample help on offer for the pacers who should get the new ball to swing around early on. Batsmen have generally preferred to play out the opening period and keep wickets in hand for a big flourish in the last ten overs.

However, the batters will need to be wary of the spinners who have managed to extract some turn off the surface in the middle overs. No team that has chased at this venue has won in IPL 2020 although that may not have any bearing on the toss as both teams will look to chase on this surface.

A total of 160-170 should be a good score here as dew is expected to play a role as the game progresses.

RCB vs DC IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RCB vs DC IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje and Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Virat Kohli.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rishabh Pant, Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, AB de Villiers, Kagiso Rabada, Yuzvendra Chahal, Anrich Nortje and Navdeep Saini.

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Kagiso Rabada.