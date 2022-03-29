RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 6

MThe sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) has Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Kolkata Knight Riders began their IPL 2022 campaign with a dominant win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings. The likes of Umesh Yadav and Ajinkya Rahane were decent with the ball and bat respectively and will be keen to continue their winning form.

KKR face a strong Royal Challengers Bangalore side who came up short in their first IPL 2022 game. However, they have got a well-balanced team to fall back on and will bank on Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj to come up with the goods yet again. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, paving the way for an entertaining game in Mumbai.

RCB vs KKR Probable Playing 11 Today

KKR XI

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings (wk), Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy.

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

Match Details

RCB vs KKR, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 6

Date and Time: 30th March 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous IPL 2022 fixture at the venue, a high-scoring game is on the cards. The pacers could get some help early on, but the bounce off the surface will play into the batters' hands. The spinners will have to vary their pace accordingly to get some help off the surface in the middle overs. A change of pace and hitting hard lengths will be key for the pacers in the backend of the innings, but the square boundaries' dimensions won't help their case. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss with dew likely to play a big role in this game.

Today’s RCB vs KKR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Dinesh Karthik: Dinesh Karthik showed his worth in the previous game, scoring quick runs in the death overs. A brilliant player of pace, Karthik will likely be used in a similar role once again, holding him in good stead. With the right-hander facing his former employees, he will be keen to make some impact in this game.

Batter

Shreyas Iyer: Shreyas Iyer had a decent start to his stint with KKR, anchoring a chase and leading his side to their first win. Iyer is a brilliant player of spin and has been in supreme form of late, making him a good addition to your RCB vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell didn't have the best of games in his first outing of the season. However, Russell is one of the best all-rounders in the competition, with his ability to hit big sixes being second to none. With Russell being due for a big performance, he is one to watch out for in this game.

Bowler

Mohammed Siraj: Although Mohammed Siraj did pick up a few wickets in the previous game, he was expensive in the death overs. The RCB speedster will be keen to get back into his groove with a better performance. With Siraj capable of holding his own in both the powerplay and death overs, he is a must-have in your RCB vs KKR Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Virat Kohli (RCB)

Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

Mohammed Siraj (RCB)

Important stats for RCB vs KKR Dream11 prediction team

Faf du Plessis - 88(57) vs PBKS in previous IPL 2022 fixture

Ajinkya Rahane - 639 runs in 19 IPL innings vs RCB, Average: 37.60

Sunil Narine - 220 runs and 20 wickets in 15 IPL matches vs RCB

RCB vs KKR Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Dream11 Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Dinesh Karthik, Sam Billings, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Andre Russell. Vice-captain: Virat Kohli.

RCB vs KKR IPL 2022 Dream11 Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Dinesh Karthik, Ajinkya Rahane, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Varun Chakravarthy.

Captain: Mohammed Siraj. Vice-captain: Shreyas Iyer.

Edited by Samya Majumdar