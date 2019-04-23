RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 24th, 2019

After two close finishes, Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes of making into the top half of the IPL Points Table are still intact although they face a stern test in Kings XI Punjab, boasting of one of the best opening pairs in KL Rahul and Chris Gayle at the Chinnaswamy.

With five wins to their name, Kings XI Punjab have punched above their weight whilst fielding youngsters such as Sarfaraz Khan and Arshdeep Singh to good effect and look to continue their challenge for a semi-final spot against an in-form RCB side. RCB, on the other hand, will bank on the fact that they have won the previous three encounters against KXIP and keep their faint chances alive.

With Chris Gayle returning to Chinnaswamy, one can expect a tightly fought match between two perennial underachievers of the IPL. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 and Dotball teams for this crucial encounter.

Squads to choose from

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli(C), Parthiv Patel, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Shimron Hetmyer, Colin de Grandhomme, Shivam Dube, Himmat Singh, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Prayas Ray Barman, Heinrich Klaasen, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Dale Steyn

Kings XI Punjab

Ravi Ashwin (C), Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Sarfraz Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Sam Curran, Varun Chakravarthi, PrabhSimran Singh, Nicolas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Andrew Tye, Hardus Viljoen, Ankit Rajpoot, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Agnivesh Ayachi

Playing XI Updates

Royal Challengers Bangalore

No changes are expected with RCB finally stumbling upon a balanced side although this could well be Moeen Ali's last match before he leaves for England duty. Dale Steyn's inclusion has worked wonders with RCB winning both their matches with the veteran picking wickets upfront on both occasions.

Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers weren't up to the mark on Sunday but came up trumps courtesy of Parthiv Patel, who looks in very good form. Much is expected of Yuzvendra Chahal, who has tailed off after a good start to the season.

Possible XI: Parthiv (WK), Virat(C), de Villiers, Ali, Stoinis, Nath, Negi/Sundar, Umesh, Steyn, Saini and Chahal.

Kings XI Punjab

Not many changes are expected of Punjab after a loss to Delhi away from home. Harpreet Brar could be dropped for Sarfaraz Khan while the rest of the players picks themselves. KL Rahul is due for a big one and with Chris Gayle complementing him perfectly, RCB could have a tough task of ousting these two.

Much is expected of Mayank Agarwal and Sam Curran while Shami remains their go-to bowler with 13 wickets to his name this season.

Possible XI: Gayle, Rahul (WK), Agarwal, Miller, Mandeep, Sarfaraz, Curran, Ashwin, Shami, Viljoen and Murugan.

Match Details

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 42

24th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

Total Matches Played: 23

RCB: 11

KXIP: 12

Matches in Bangalore: 10 (5 RCB 5 KXIP)

Last 5 Matches: 3 RCB 2 KXIP

Previous Encounters

Last Match: 13th April 2019: RCB (174-2, 19.2 overs) beat KXIP (173-4, 20 overs) by eight wickets, Mohali

Man of the Match: AB de Villiers (59 off 38)

Last Match in Bangalore: 13th April 2018: RCB (159-6, 19.3 overs) beat KXIP (155, 19.2 overs) by four wickets

Man of the Match: Umesh Yadav (3/23)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul missed out in the last match as well as the last RCB vs KXIP 2019 encounter and would love to get one over his former employees, RCB. With 399 runs in the IPL so far, KL Rahul is miles ahead of his counterpart, Parthiv Patel and should add more runs on Wednesday.

Batsmen: Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle are must have players with both of them accumulating 421 and 387 runs respectively. AB de Villiers is also in the running for a place in the fantasy side. Mayank Agarwal hasn't been in the best of forms of late but could spring back to his best in familiar conditions for the former RCB batsman.

Allrounders: Moeen Ali's form warrants a place for him alongside the likes of Ravi Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis in the RCB vs KXIP Dream11 team. Ashwin has been impressive with his canny off-spin yielding quite a few wickets this season along with his late-order cameos, making him a worthy option in the team.

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Shami are bankable options in the team with their ability to price the big wickets at crucial junctures. Along with them, Navdeep Saini is also one to watch out for with his pace and swing. The likes of Dale Steyn and Murugan Ashwin are also in the running for the last and final place in the fantasy team for RCB vs KXIP on Wednesday.

Captain: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are due big knocks on Wednesday and will be hoping to lead from the front for their respective teams while Marcus Stoinis, who hasn't quite teed off for RCB could well make an impact against his former team, KXIP.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: KL Rahul(WK), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Shami and Murugan Ashwin. Captain: KL Rahul

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Parthiv Patel (WK), Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Shami and Murugan Ashwin. Captain: Virat Kohli

