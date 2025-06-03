RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – June 3, 2025

The 74th match of IPL 2025 will happen on June 3 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. It is the final match of the tournament, with both RCB and PBKS eyeing their first trophies.

Bengaluru have qualified for the final for the first time since 2016. Rajat Patidar has become the fourth captain to lead RCB to an IPL Final. It will be interesting to see if he can become the first RCB skipper to lift the trophy.

On the other side, Punjab have made it to their second final in IPL, with their last appearance coming in 2014 against the Kolkata Knight Riders. Like Bengaluru, Punjab have never lifted the championship.

Both teams will aim to end their respective championship drought in the IPL. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in for the grand final, here's a list of the three players who fantasy users can appoint as captain or vice-captain of their teams.

#3 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

Shreyas Iyer destroyed the Mumbai Indians (Image: Getty)

Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer is in the form of his life. The right-handed batter played an incredible knock of 87 runs against the Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 2 match played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

With the same venue set to host the IPL 2025 Final as well, Iyer will be among the most popular picks in Dream11 teams. Iyer has a habit of stepping up and delivering the goods when it matters the most.

Even in 2024, when Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the Qualifier 1 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and SunRisers Hyderabad, Iyer smashed a match-winning half-century. Picking Iyer as captain or vice-captain in the fantasy team will be a safe choice.

#2 Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru opener Virat Kohli has been playing in the Indian Premier League since 2008. He has scored heaps of runs for the Bengaluru-based franchise, but he has never lifted the trophy.

The wait could end on June 3, 2025, when RCB play against the Punjab Kings in the Final. It is the fourth final of Kohli's career. He will be keen to make his mark, play a big knock and guide RCB to the trophy.

Considering how Kohli performed in the T20 World Cup 2024 Final for India, backing him as captain or vice-captain in the IPL Final will be a smart move.

#1 Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (RCB)

Suyash Sharma's name on this list may surprise a few individuals, but the right-arm leg-spinner has a fantastic record against the Punjab Kings in 2025. Playing for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru team, Suyash has taken five wickets in his last two matches against the Punjab Kings.

Playing at the New PCA Stadium, Suyash bowled an incredible spell of 3/17 in the Qualifier 1 match, a spell which helped him win his first-ever Man of the Match award in IPL history.

Sharma dismissed Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh and Musheer Khan in that game. Before that, Sharma dismissed Stoinis and Josh Inglis when RCB played against PBKS in the league stage. Sharma can be a wildcard option for captaincy or vice-captaincy in Dream11 contests.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More