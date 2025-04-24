RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 24, 2025

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will clash in the 42nd match of IPL 2025 on Thursday, April 24. Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host the contest.

This Royal battle is a must-win game for the visitors to keep their slender chances of making the playoffs alive. After losing back-to-back run chases that they should've easily won, RR come into this game short of confidence, and also missing their regular skipper, Sanju Samson.

Meanwhile, RCB's away form has been golden, but they'll be desperate to break their winless run at home tonight. A win today would be their sixth in nine games and take them to the top of the points table, giving them some much-needed momentum ahead of the business end of the season.

Let's look at three Dream11 differentials who could shine in this crunch fixture.

RCB vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match

RCB keeper-batter Jitesh Sharma could be a crucial figure for them in this fixture. Jitesh is likely to bat at No. 5 and could be in charge of giving a good finish to their batting innings, a role that fits him to the tee.

The small boundaries at the Chinnaswamy Stadium are ideal for six-hitting, and the sub-par RR bowling, especially in the middle and death overs, could be an ideal target for Jitesh to take on.

His point-scoring potential behind the stumps, combined with his clean boundary-hitting abilities, makes him an exciting Dream11 differential for this fixture.

RCB brought Romario Shepherd into their playing XI for their clash against PBKS, and the move paid instant dividends as the Caribbean all-rounder picked up the big wicket of Shreyas Iyer.

The hard-hitting seam-bowling all-rounder provides more balance to the RCB batting lineup by slotting in at No. 7 and allowing their in-form batters more time out in the middle. Shepherd bowls a heavy ball, and while expensive, he does have the knack of picking up wickets, much like his compatriot Andre Russell.

He's also a fierce ball-striker, capable of hitting big sixes in the death overs, making him a deadly Dream11 differential for this fixture.

With a strike rate of 177.77, Nitish Rana has been one of RR's most fluent batters this season.

The experienced Nitish Rana will have a crucial role to play for the Rajasthan Royals tonight in the absence of Sanju Samson. The in-form RCB spinners will pose a threat to the RR middle-order, and Rana's terrific game against spin will be essential in RR faring well with the bat.

The southpaw has played a few memorable cameos at this venue in his stint with KKR and knows the ground pretty well. Rana is someone who peppers his innings with plenty of boundaries, and if he can see off Josh Hazlewood, he stands a chance of recording a big score tonight.

A player with plenty of point-scoring potential, Nitish Rana is a solid Dream11 differential tonight.

