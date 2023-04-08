RR vs DC Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 8, 2023  

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns in the 11th game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday (April 8) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, started with a 72-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad but lost to Shikhar Dhawan’s Punjab Kings by five runs. They're fifth in the standings with a net run rate of +1.675. Meanwhile, the Capitals, captained by David Warner are yet to open their account. They are eighth in the ooints table with a net run rate of -1.703.

On that note, here are three players whom you could pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for this game:

#3 Jos Buttler (RR) – 9 credits

Bangladesh vs England - 3rd T20 International

Jos Buttler is in stupendous form and you should not have second thoughts about making him either the captain or vice-captain for the RR vs DC game.

The right-handed batter has played at a strike-rate of 221.21, showing the kind of form he's in. He started his campaign with a 54-run knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad and played a cameo against Punjab Kings.

#2 Sanju Samson (RR) – 8.5 credits

Northamptonshire vs India - T20 Tour Match

Sanju Samson is the leading run-scorer for the Royals, so you should pick him in your fantasy team for the RR vs DC game.

The RR captain has scored 97 runs at an average of 48.50 and a strike rate of 170.17, with scores of 55 and 42. Samson could fetch you points as a wicket-keeper.

#1 Anrich Nortje (DC) - 9 credits

South Africa Training Session

Anrich Nortje bowled with a lot of fire in DC’s previous game against Gujarat Titans. Although he went for 39 runs, the pacer picked up two wickets with his raw pace. Nortje should be a must in your fantasy team for the RR vs DC game.

