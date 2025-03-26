RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 26, 2025

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) go up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 6th match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, March 26, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It's the first of two home fixtures for RR scheduled at the venue, with the next being a clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this coming Sunday (March 30).

Both teams didn't get off to a good start in this new cycle of the IPL, suffering heavy defeats in their respective opening matches. RR's bowling unit, barring Tushar Deshpande, simply failed to turn up against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday afternoon (March 23), where they were pummeled into submission, eventually losing by a 44-run margin.

The defending champions KKR faced a rare batting collapse against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), with none of the batters aside from an in-form Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine, scoring more than 30 runs. Their total of 174/8 in the first innings was sub-par on a good batting track and a poor bowling powerplay meant that RCB romped home with 3.4 overs to spare.

The last completed encounter between these two teams was an absolute thriller, with Sunil Narine's magnificent first-innings hundred canceled out by a clutch century from Jos Buttler to take RR home. Another thrilling contest is on the cards tonight.

Let's now look at the top three captaincy options on Dream11 for this match.

It's not often you see on Dream11 that someone has captained or vice-captained a bowler since the rule revisions, especially in T20 cricket. However, when that player is Varun Chakaravarthy, exceptions can be made. Arguably the most in-form bowler in the world going into this new IPL season, Chakaravarthy has an air of inevitability about him when it comes to picking up wickets.

The mystery spinner is set to bowl in the most difficult stages of the game for KKR, and going up against an attacking RR batting lineup that isn't the best against spin, there's always a very good wicket-taking chance for him.

Unlike the run-fests we've had so far, the wicket at the Barsapara Stadium should make for a more balanced contest between bat and ball, and in such a game, Varun would make a solid Dream11 captaincy pick.

Yashasvi Jaiswal will look to get his team to a blistering start in this match.

While he may not have gotten off to the best of starts in the season opener against SRH, RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal remains a quality Dream11 option and a powerful captaincy pick. The opener plays his shots freely right from the get-go, and while it is a tad risky, he also has an insanely high points ceiling as a result.

In three innings against KKR, the youngster has scored some big runs, including a 47-ball 98* against them in 2023 in a run-chase. The southpaw, similar to the likes of Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, is someone who scores a lot of runs in the powerplay, and even if he doesn't play a long innings, he does enough in his limited time at the crease, to register a sizeable Dream11 haul.

That makes him a very exciting captaincy option for this match.

#1 Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR)

Sunil Narine topping the captaincy charts on Dream11 could become quite a normal feature in most KKR matches this season. The Caribbean all-rounder's role in the KKR team and his consistent performances in the said role make him an invaluable asset both to the team and to Dream11 players.

As an opening batter, Narine may not score the most runs consistently, but his high boundary % and his maximization of the powerplay means that he has a very high points ceiling only with the bat. He's a dot ball-machine with the ball, and is also quite a consistent wicket-taker, especially when opposition batters try to take him on.

He's easily the best Dream11 captaincy choice on paper.

