RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 53

The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, May 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs KKR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Rajasthan Royals are already out of the tournament but can decide the fate of remaining teams. They are currently placed eight in the points table as they have won three of their last eleven matches. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, have won four of their last ten matches. They must win today's match to keep their hopes of playoffs alive.

These two teams have played a total of 31 head-to-head matches. Kolkata Knight Riders have won 15 matches while Rajasthan Royals have won 14 matches. Two matches yielded no results.

RR vs KKR Match Details

The 53rd match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on May 4 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs KKR, 53rd Match

Date and Time: 4th May 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Pitch Report

The pitch at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is batting friendly. Dew was not there in the last three matches, so spinners are crucial in the 2nd innings. The last match played at this venue was between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders, where a total of 357 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

RR vs KKR Form Guide

RR - Won 3 of their last 11 matches

KKR - Won 4 of their last 10 matches

RR vs KKR Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubham Dubey, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag (c), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Vaibhav Suryavanshi (impact)

KKR Playing XI

No injury updates

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (impact)

RR vs KKR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He smashed 26 runs in just 12 balls in the last match. Dhruv Jurel is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Ajinkya Rahane and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Yashasvi Jaiswal is in exceptional form. He has already smashed 439 runs in the last eleven matches. Angkrish Raghuvanshi is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine and Riyan Parag are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Sunil Narine will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 174 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches. Andre Russell is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Varun Chakaravarthy

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Varun Chakaravarthy has taken 12 wickets in the last nine matches. Jofra Archer is another good bowler for today's match.zz

RR vs KKR match captain and vice-captain choices

Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine is one of the most crucial picks from Kolkata Knight Riders as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for Kolkata Knight Riders and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 174 runs and taken 10 wickets in the last eight matches of the tournament.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one of the most crucial picks from the Rajasthan Royals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 439 runs in the last eleven matches.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs KKR, 53rd Match

Sunil Narine

Ajinkya Rahane

Varun Chakaravarthy

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Riyan Parag

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz

Batters: Y Jaiswal, A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi, V Suryavanshi

All-rounders: S Narine, R Parag, A Russell

Bowlers: H Rana, J Archer, V Chakravarthy

Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Gurbaz, D Jurel

Batters: Y Jaiswal, A Rahane, A Raghuvanshi

All-rounders: S Narine, R Parag

Bowlers: H Rana, J Archer, V Chakravarthy, V Arora

