RR vs KKR IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Sept 30th, 2020

Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has two former IPL champions - Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders - locking horns at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Despite both of their IPL 2020 games having been held at the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the Rajasthan Royals have weathered the storm to claim four points so far.

Riding on the pyrotechnics of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith, the Royals have exceeded expectations with the bat, and they didn't need Jos Buttler to fire in either win. They will be worried about their bowling unit, although the pitch in Dubai isn't as cruel to the bowlers as it is in Sharjah.

The Royals bowlers, however, aren't going to get a break as they encounter the likes of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. Kolkata Knight Riders come into this match on the back of a comfortable seven-wicket win against SRH.

Although Sunil Narine's form with both bat and ball is a cause for concern, KKR's all-round effort in the previous game should hold them in good stead. Their bowling attack, led by Pat Cummins, looks solid despite lacking experience.

It's even-steven in the head-to-head record, with both teams having won ten games each in the IPL so far. KKR's depth in both departments makes them slight favourites for this game, with Dinesh Karthik itching to get going in this tournament.

However, you cannot write off the Royals, especially with the kind of form that the duo of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith are in at the moment. With both sides looking to climb up the ladder in terms of the points table, we should be in for another thriller in what has been a thoroughly entertaining IPL so far.

Squads to choose from

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron

Kolkata Knight Riders

Dinesh Karthik (C), Shivam Mavi, Tom Banton, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitesh Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Chris Green and Rahul Tripathi

Predicted Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler (WK), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Robin Uthappa, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat and Ankit Rajpoot

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (C&WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy and Pat Cummins

Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Match 12

Date: 30th September 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium has played better in recent games, with the previous game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians seeing more than 400 runs scored.

There is some help on offer for the bowlers, and changes of pace have proved to be quite effective as the match progresses. The spinners have also enjoyed some turn off the surface, and this should make for a good battle in the middle overs with the batsmen targeting the square boundaries.

Dew is expected to play a part in the second innings, which should persuade both sides to chase upon winning the toss. The average first innings score at this venue is 180 in IPL 2020.

RR vs KKR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

RR vs KKR IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Shreyas Gopal

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Sunil Narine

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Jofra Archer and Kuldeep Yadav

Captain: Sunil Narine, Vice-Captain: Jos Buttler