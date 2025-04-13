RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 28

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fifth on the points table with three wins in five matches. They lost their last match to the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their five matches. They lost their last match of the season to the Gujarat Titans by 58 runs.

The two teams have played a total of 32 head-to-head matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 15 matches while the Rajasthan Royals have won 14. Three matches were ended without any result.

RR vs RCB Match Details

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 13 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

RR vs RCB, 28th Match

Date and Time: 13th April, 2025, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Spinners come into play in the middle overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in 2024, where 362 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

RR vs RCB Form Guide

RR - Won 2 of their last 5 matches

RCB - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

RR vs RCB Probable Playing XI

RR Playing XI

No injury updates

Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal

RR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 178 runs in the last five matches. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 186 runs in the last five matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Riyan Parag

Liam Livingstone and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Riyan Parag will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 135 runs in the last five matches. Krunal Pandya is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Jofra Archer. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has an exceptional venue record. He has taken 8 wickets in the last five matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is another good bowler pick for today's match.

RR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 186 runs in the last five matches. He has also smashed 262 runs in 9 venue matches at an average of around 37.

Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson is one of the most l crucial picks from the Rajasthan Royals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 178 runs in the last five matches. He has also smashed 921 runs in 32 venue matches at an average of around 38.

5 Must-Picks for RR vs RCB, 28th Match

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Sanju Samson

Rajat Patidar

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, P Salt

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, S Hetmeyer, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: L Livingstone, K Pandya, R Parag

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, J Archer

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Samson, P Salt

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, Y Jaiswal

All-rounders: N Rana, K Pandya, R Parag

Bowlers: J Hazlewood, J Archer, M Theekshana

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More