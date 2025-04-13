RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 28

The 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) squaring off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, April 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru are fifth on the points table with three wins in five matches. They lost their last match to the Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. The Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, have won two of their five matches. They lost their last match of the season to the Gujarat Titans by 58 runs.
The two teams have played a total of 32 head-to-head matches. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 15 matches while the Rajasthan Royals have won 14. Three matches were ended without any result.
RR vs RCB Match Details
The 28th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 13 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
RR vs RCB, 28th Match
Date and Time: 13th April, 2025, 3:30 PM IST
Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
Pitch Report
The pitch at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Spinners come into play in the middle overs. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in 2024, where 362 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
RR vs RCB Form Guide
RR - Won 2 of their last 5 matches
RCB - Won 3 of their last 5 matches
RR vs RCB Probable Playing XI
RR Playing XI
No injury updates
Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Sandeep Sharma, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tushar Deshpande
RCB Playing XI
No injury updates
Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal
RR vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 178 runs in the last five matches. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.
Batters
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 186 runs in the last five matches. Yashasvi Jaiswal is another good batter pick for today's match.
All-rounders
Riyan Parag
Liam Livingstone and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Riyan Parag will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 135 runs in the last five matches. Krunal Pandya is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.
Bowlers
Josh Hazlewood
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Jofra Archer. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has an exceptional venue record. He has taken 8 wickets in the last five matches. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is another good bowler pick for today's match.
RR vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 186 runs in the last five matches. He has also smashed 262 runs in 9 venue matches at an average of around 37.
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson is one of the most l crucial picks from the Rajasthan Royals squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has smashed 178 runs in the last five matches. He has also smashed 921 runs in 32 venue matches at an average of around 38.
5 Must-Picks for RR vs RCB, 28th Match
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Sanju Samson
Rajat Patidar
Phil Salt
Virat Kohli
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top order batters and all-rounders captain and vice captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: S Samson, P Salt
Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, S Hetmeyer, Y Jaiswal
All-rounders: L Livingstone, K Pandya, R Parag
Bowlers: J Hazlewood, J Archer
Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: S Samson, P Salt
Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, Y Jaiswal
All-rounders: N Rana, K Pandya, R Parag
Bowlers: J Hazlewood, J Archer, M Theekshana
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS