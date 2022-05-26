RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Qualifier 2

Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 27.

After a sensational performance in the Eliminator, Royal Challengers Bangalore are one step closer to making the IPL 2022 final. Riding on the exploits of their bowlers, RCB have impressed in recent games and are in with a fair chance of going the distance.

However, they will come across a wounded Rajasthan Royals side, who couldn't get over the line in the first Qualifier against the Gujarat Titans. With the likes of Jos Buttler and former RCB star Yuzvendra Chahal in their ranks, the Rajasthan Royals will start as the favourites.

With a place in the final hanging in the balance, a thriller beckons at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

RR vs RCB Probable Playing 11 Today

RCB XI

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Harshal Patel.

RR XI

Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

Match Details

RR vs RCB, Indian Premier League 2022, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

With this being the first IPL 2022 game at this venue, a high-scoring match is expected. The pacers could get some help early on, although the ball should ideally skid onto the bat fairly well.

There could be some turn off the surface as well with the dimensions of the ground helping the spinners. Wickets in hand will be the key as dew is likely to play a part. A total of 170 could be good, with both teams likely to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s RR vs RCB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jos Buttler: Jos Buttler, despite starting slow, scored a decent half-century in his previous game in IPL 2022. Buttler also currently holds the Orange Cap with 718 runs in just 15 games. While he hasn't been consistent in the second half of the IPL, Buttler's range and ability to score big runs should make him one to watch out for in this game.

Batter

Virat Kohli: Virat Kohli has blown hot and cold in this tournament, scoring just over 300 runs in the RCB top-order. While he has shown some signs of form in the last few games, he is due for a big one. Given his experience and knack of coming up with the goods in crunch moments, he is a good addition to your RR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell: Glenn Maxwell, like Virat Kohli, hasn't performed consistently in IPL 2022 despite having his moments. A brilliant player of spin, Maxwell will be key against Ashwin and Chahal, with his off-spin also likely to come into play. He is a must-have in your RR vs RCB Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Yuzvendra Chahal: Yuzvendra Chahal has been RR's go-to bowler this season with 26 wickets to his name. He has been exceptional in the middle and death overs, using his experience and variations to good effect. He would love to put in a match-defining performance against his former employers RCB. With the conditions playing into his hands, the 31-year-old can be backed to pick up a wicket or two in this game.

Click here to view the IPL winners list.

Top 3 best players to pick in RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB) - 877 points

Jos Buttler (RR) - 1104 points

Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 845 points

Important stats for RR vs RCB Dream11 prediction team

Jos Buttler - 718 runs in 15 IPL 2022 matches, average: 51.29

Wanindu Hasaranga - 25 wickets in 15 IPL 2022 matches, average: 16.16

Yuzvendra Chahal - 26 wickets in 15 IPL 2022 matches, average: 17.77

RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravi Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga

Captain: Virat Kohli, Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

RR vs RCB Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravi Ashwin, Glenn Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga

Captain: Glenn Maxwell, Vice-Captain: Sanju Samson

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee