SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction & Dotball Picks, Playing XI Updates & IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips - April 14th, 2019

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview 13 Apr 2019, 15:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

IPL Fantasy Cricket Tips

The second match of a double header on Sunday sees high-flying Delhi Capitals travel to Hyderabad as they take on the home side, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who play their 100th game in IPL history. Sunrisers Hyderabad have fallen off the radar after two consecutive losses to MI and KXIP and look to set the record straight as far as the IPL Points Table is concerned. Former SRH captain, Shikhar Dhawan guided DC to a comprehensive win over KKR last Friday and looks set to heap more misery upon his former employers in a crucial game for both teams. With the pitch slowing up over the last week or so, a competitive contest between bat and ball is on the cards with two of the most balanced teams in the division squaring off for two valuable points.

Squads to choose from:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson (C), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Sidharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Chris Morris, Hanuma Vihari, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Rahul Tewatia, Harshal Patel, Colin Munro, Ankush Bains, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Bandaru Ayyappa

Playing XI Updates:

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Kane Williamson is fit and should slot in at the expense of Afghan all-rounder, Mohammad Nabi. With a couple of middle order collapses in the previous games, Williamson's inclusion is deemed necessary with Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey unable to fully utilize their opportunities. One of Deepak Hooda or Yusuf Pathan will have to make way for Shahbaz Nadeem as well to make up for Nabi's exclusion. The onus is on Rashid Khan and David Warner to deliver the goods as they seek a win to keep up with the rest of pack.

Advertisement

Possible XI: Warner, Bairstow (WK), Williamson/Nabi, Vijay, Manish, Deepak, Rashid, Shahbaz/Yusuf, Kaul, Sandeep and Bhuvneshwar (C).

Delhi Capitals:

Keemo Paul could be left out for leg-spinner, Sandeep Lamichhane while Ishant Sharma's economical spell of bowling in Kolkata helps him retain his place ahead of Avesh Khan and Harshal Patel. The batting unit looks formidable with Dhawan and Shaw being complemented by Iyer and Pant while the presence of Axar Patel, Chris Morris and Rahul Tewatia gives them nice depth as well.

Possible XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Iyer (C), Pant (WK), Ingram, Axar, Tewatia, Ishant, Morris, Rabada and Lamichhane.

Match Details:

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League 2019, Match 30

14th April 2019, 8:00 PM IST

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad

Head to Head:

Total Matches Played: 13

SRH: 9

DC: 4

Matches in Hyderabad: 4 (3 SRH 1 DC)

Last 5 Matches: 4 SRH 1 DC

Previous Encounters:

Last Match: 4 April 2019: SRH (131-5, 18.3 overs) beat DC (129-8, 20 overs) by 5 wickets, Delhi

Man of the Match: Jonny Bairstow (48 off 28)

Last Match in Hyderabad: 5 May 2018: SRH (164-3, 19.5 overs) beat DC (163-5, 20 overs) by 7 wickets

Man of the Match: Rashid Khan (2/23)

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Both Rishabh Pant and Jonny Bairstow are in good form and are potential match-winners on their day. Either of them would make a great selection in the fantasy team although it should be the Englishman who should get the nod over Pant.

Batsmen: Prithvi Shaw and David Warner are must haves in the team with both of them looking in ominous form off late. Shikhar Dhawan returns to his former hunting ground and would be hoping for some runs as well while the likes of Colin Ingram and Manish Pandey are also worthy options in the fantasy team.

Allrounders: Chris Morris and Vijay Shankar are the ideal players to have in the side with both of them contributing with ball and bat respectively. Vijay Shankar has been in fine form since his inclusion in the Indian side and will be hoping to make a mark with the Indian World Cup squad set to be announced on 15th April 2019.

Bowlers: Rashid Khan is the perfect bowler considering the nature of the Hyderabad pitch while the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Sandeep Sharma who have 13 and 8 wickets respectively are also great options. One of Sandeep Lamichhane or Ishant Sharma should be sufficient in completing the bowling department.

Captain: On a sluggish pitch, Rashid Khan could be pivotal with all-round package and should be one of the contenders for captaincy alongside Vijay Shankar and Shikhar Dhawan.

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #1: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Rashid Khan

Fantasy Suggestion for Dotball & Dream11 #2: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Chris Morris, Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Captain: Vijay Shankar

Sign-up on dotball.com and get ₹51 sign-up bonus to play in 100% bonus league. Instantly withdraw your winnings and get lakhs of bonus from Fan Club.

Follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on IPL Orange Cap, points table, schedule, news, live scores, orange cap and fantasy tips.

Advertisement