7 hottest strikers set for big money transfers in the summer

We take a look at 7 strikers who are subject to interest from top European clubs and could make a big money move this summer.

@Sakethscribbles by Saketh Ayyagari Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 21:05 IST

Gonzalo Higuain was the most expensive striker bought in last summer’s transfer window by Juventus.

The business end of the season is fast approaching across Europe with certain leagues almost decided as to who will win the title. The domestic and European cups are closer to the final knockout stages as well. So, for clubs having a good season and also for the ones who are not the planning will already be underway on how to bolster their team in the summer before the start of next season.

Out of the various types of players, strikers are more often than not the most exciting as well as the most vital proposition for every team. So, it is only natural that the best of the lot are relatively few and even then, they come at a premium. This leads to the scouting clubs focussing on those forwards whose quality deserves a larger audience or those who are looking for a change of scenery due to various reasons.

Here, we take a look at seven strikers whose performances and quality warrant a big money move this summer.

#7 Alexandre Lacazette

Alexandre Lacazette has been one of the most consistent players in Ligue 1.

Alexandre Lacazette is a name that has been doing circles at top European clubs during every transfer window in the previous few seasons. Currently plying his trade at Lyon in Ligue 1, the 25-year old is quick, agile and definitely knows where the goal is. He is remarkably consistent with 27 goals in the 2014/15 league season, 21 goals in the 2015/16 league season and already has 22 goals in the league this season.

Also read – 5 players from Ligue 1 who could move to the Premier League this summer

Lacazette has already made over 250 appearances for Lyon and has bagged over 100 goals for the French club. He was named the UNFP Ligue 1 Player of the Year for his performances in the 2014/15 league season. Further, he won the 2010 UEFA European Under-19 Championship with the France under-19 team and scored the winning goal against Spain in the final as well.

(Video courtesy – ScoutNationHD YouTube Channel)

However, the team around him at Lyon is not at the same level to challenge for the increasingly competitive Ligue 1 title making a summer transfer look very likely and the player himself has expressed interest in wanting to leave in the summer. He is not short of suitors with Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham all linked in recent weeks and he will not come for cheap either with transfermarkt.com valuing him at €40 million.