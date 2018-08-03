Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
BREAKING NEWS: Iwobi signs long-term Arsenal deal

Omnisport
NEWS
News
276   //    03 Aug 2018, 19:21 IST
alex iwobi - cropped
Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi

Alex Iwobi has signed a new "long-term" contract with Arsenal, the Gunners have announced.

Head coach Unai Emery hinted last month Iwobi was close to agreeing new terms and the Nigeria international has now put pen to paper.

Iwobi's new contract is reported to be a five-year deal that will commit the 22-year-old to the club through to 2023.

"I'm very pleased Alex has signed a new contract with us," said Emery.

"He is a great example of a player who can succeed from the academy through hard work and I look forward to working with him and our other talented young players in the squad."

"It's always been my childhood dream to represent Arsenal," Iwobi told Arsenal's official website.

"To get an extended contract is an amazing feeling and I hope I'm doing the Arsenal family proud, as well as my family.

"The first kit that I had was Arsenal and long may I continue to represent them.

"I always realise that I have to be representing the team and giving 100 per cent at all times. It’s not just myself or my family I'm representing, I also represent the people and the younger generation as well."

