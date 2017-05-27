El Shaarawy and Montolivo handed Italy recalls

Italy have called up Stephan El Shaarawy and Riccardo Montolivo for next month's matches, but there is no room for Mario Balotelli.

by Omnisport News 27 May 2017, 19:35 IST

Stephan El Shaarawy in Italy training

Stephan El Shaarawy and Riccardo Montolivo have earned recalls to the 26-man Italy squad for next month's international matches.

AC Milan midfielder Montolivo is back in the squad for the first time since recovering from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered against Spain last October.

El Shaarawy, meanwhile, has been rewarded for his impressive form for Roma, for whom he has scored four times in his last three Serie A appearances.

There had been speculation that Mario Balotelli would be called up by head coach Giampiero Ventura, but the Nice striker has been left out.

Juventus stars Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Claudio Marchisio are all included, but will not join up with the squad until June 5 due to their Champions League final commitments.

Youngsters Mattia Caldara, Federico Ceccherini and Lorenzo Pellegrini, who are all part of a separate squad for the friendly with San Marino next week, will train with the latest call-ups before departing the camp on June 5.

Italy meet Uruguay in a friendly on June 7 before a World Cup qualifier against Liechtenstein four days later.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus), Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan), Simone Scuffet (Udinese)

Defenders: Davide Astori (Fiorentina), Andrea Barzagli (Juventus), Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus), Mattia Caldara (Atalanta), Federico Ceccherini (Crotone), Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus), Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter), Matteo Darmian (Manchester United), Emerson Palmieri dos Santos (Roma), Leonardo Spinazzola (Atalanta)

Midfielders: Daniele De Rossi (Roma), Claudio Marchisio (Juventus), Riccardo Montolivo (Milan), Lorenzo Pellegrini (Sassuolo), Marco Verratti (Paris Saint-Germain)

Wingers: Federico Bernardeschi (Fiorentina), Antonio Candreva (Inter), Stephan El Shaarawy (Roma), Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli)

Forwards: Andrea Belotti (Torino), Eder Citadin Martins (Inter), Manolo Gabbiadini (Southampton), Ciro Immobile (Lazio)