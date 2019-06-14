Leicester hand Harvey Barnes five-year deal

Leicester City midfielder Harvey Barnes

Leicester City have underlined their faith in Harvey Barnes by tying him down to a five-year contract.

The Premier League club have secured the 21-year-old's services until 2024 after the midfielder enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2018-19.

Barnes, who joined the Foxes at the age of nine, started the campaign on loan at West Brom but was recalled in January having impressed at the Championship side and went on to make 16 top-flight appearances.

He now looks set to continue his growth at the King Power Stadium under the guidance of Brendan Rodgers after his new deal was announced on Friday.

Barnes told LCFC TV: "I'm delighted. For me, the progression that I've had at the club, from joining at such an early age to the position I'm in now, is something I want to continue, so when a new contract was mentioned, it was a no-brainer.

"There's going to be a lot of work going in over pre-season, and I think as a team we're really strong at the minute, so next year could be a big year for us."

Rodgers' side, who finished ninth last term, begin the new season at home to Wolves.