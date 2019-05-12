×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United boss Solskjaer glad season is over

Omnisport
NEWS
News
42   //    12 May 2019, 23:50 IST
OleGunnarSolskjaer - cropped
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is glad Manchester United's season is over after they "hit a brick wall".

United rallied following Solskjaer's interim appointment in December and launched an assault on the Premier League's top four, as well as reaching the Champions League quarter-finals.

But a miserable run-in saw the Old Trafford outfit end the campaign winless in six in all competitions, finishing in sixth place.

Solskjaer, who succeeded Jose Mourinho on an interim basis and was appointed permanently in March following his strong start, was honest enough to acknowledge that he was welcoming the off-season.

"We have been poor. We have more or less hit a brick wall towards the end of the season," he told a news conference after a 2-0 home defeat to relegated Cardiff City on the final day of the top-flight season. 

"That's disappointing, but the big plus is that the season is over.

"We can put a big line over it and move forward. We know we are too far behind where we want to be.

"They've been going through a tough period, the players. They're good players but, towards the end of the season, they're fatigued mentally, physically.

Advertisement

"Normally [on Sunday] with some confidence on the pitch, you win that game. The most confident boy was Mason [Greenwood, 17-year-old full debutant]. It was great to see him, a joy.

"That gave the fans, supporters, me, the players a lift. Probably that and Scott McTominay were the only two big pluses."

Solskjaer has repeatedly noted that a Premier League title challenge is unlikely next season, but he still wants to bring silverware to United.

"Last time we were in the Europa League with Jose and loads of these players, we won it," he said. "With the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, they are trophies we have to start the season aiming to win."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United
Advertisement
Manchester United News: Solskjaer reveals his plans for next season 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United paid the price for season-long struggle – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
'I think the contract is expired' – United boss Solskjaer unsure of Molde deal
RELATED STORY
Solskjaer warns Man United players to return from off-season fit
RELATED STORY
'Solskjaer parks the bus just like Jose Mourinho' - Former Manchester United boss 
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Cardiff boss thinks Red Devils have 'wasted a lot of money'
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: 'It’s not like Football Manager'- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer explains Red Devils' recent slump
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree deal for Juventus superstar, Solskjaer eyeing double swoop for PSV duo, and more Manchester United transfer news: 9th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Antonio Conte anticipating United job
RELATED STORY
Man United challenging for title next season would be 'miraculous' – Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us