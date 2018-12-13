×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Marseille v Bordeaux postponed amid security worries

PTI
NEWS
News
13   //    13 Dec 2018, 17:31 IST

Paris, Dec 13 (AFP) French league giants Marseille will miss a second consecutive league encounter after their weekend fixture with Bordeaux was postponed by league chiefs Thursday.

Marseille's league match with Saint-Etienne was postponed last week due to security concerns linked to the France-wide 'yellow vests' movement.

Authorities are expecting more anti-government demonstrations this weekend, which, combined with other "demands for police and security services elsewhere", according to the French Professional League (LFP), has left a shortfall in the numbers of available officers for league encounters.

Three other league games: Nice v Saint-Etienne, Nantes v Montpellier and Caen v Toulouse have been postponed for similar reasons.

Last week six league encounters were postponed amid mass 'yellow vest' demonstrations in France aimed at the government of President Emmanuel Macron. They were all rescheduled, to be played on January 15/16.

Although more protests are expected this weekend, France is also on tenterhooks following a shooting in Strasbourg in which three people died. The 29-year-old suspect on France's terror watchlist is still at large The victims will be honoured by a minute's silence at all remaining league fixtures this weekend.

The LFP said "a minute's silence" will be held before all kick-offs this weekend "to honour and show our solidarity with the victims of the shooting in Strasbourg." Marseille are in action later Thursday when they host Apollon Limassol in the group stages of the Europa League

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Two more Ligue 1 games postponed due to unrest
RELATED STORY
PSG's perfect league record ends with 2-2 draw at Bordeaux
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: PSG-Montpellier called off over protests
RELATED STORY
Toulouse-Lyon postponed after police warning
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19, Bordeaux v Paris Saint-Germain: Match...
RELATED STORY
Rumor: Henry to take over Bordeaux
RELATED STORY
Copa Libertadores final postponed after Boca bus attacked
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Laurent Blanc could be the perfect...
RELATED STORY
Ligue 1 2018-19: 3 Observations from PSG's 2-0 victory...
RELATED STORY
Five EPL flops who resurrected their career in France
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us