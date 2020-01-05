Minamino set for Liverpool debut in youthful Merseyside derby XI

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News Published Jan 05, 2020

Jan 05, 2020 IST SHARE

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino

Takumi Minamino is set to make his Liverpool debut in Sunday's FA Cup clash with Merseyside neighbours Everton after being named in a youthful starting XI.

In the standout third-round tie of the day, Liverpool host their local rivals at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp has made the most of the opportunity to rest key players, as he had previously suggested.

But among those to profit is new signing Minamino, who joined at the start of the month following a reported £7.25million move from Austrian side Salzburg.

The Japan international had impressed in two Champions League matches for Salzburg against the Reds in the first half of the season, scoring in the 4-3 defeat to Klopp's men in October.

He was ineligible to feature in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Sheffield United on January 2, but following confirmation of his registration, the 24-year-old comes straight into a starting XI that does not include Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane.

Nathaniel Phillips, Neco Williams, Pedro Chirivella, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Divock Origi get rare starts for the Reds, while Everton have named a line-up almost at full-strength in Carlo Ancelotti's first Merseyside derby.

Richarlison, Theo Walcott and the in-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin lead the line, while Mason Holgate keeps his place at the back alongside Yerry Mina, with Michael Keane still benched.