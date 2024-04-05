Manchester City forward Jack Grealish shines after IPL champions Chennai Super Kings’ players send him challenge on social media.

The crossover of the Premier Leagues was something we did not know we needed. As both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the English Premier League (EPL) continue their race for the titles, it seems the players have found their way to have some fun.

In an Instagram reel, Manchester City forward Jack Grealish challenged the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to take the 'Keepie Uppie Challenge.' In this challenge, the cricketers would have to juggle the football without dropping it in one go, and the highest count wins.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar took the challenge and secured four keepie uppies, while Nishant Sindhu managed 10. After having fun, Chennai Super Kings' cricketer Prashant Solanki asked Manchester City to take the challenge as well, but with a twist. The footballers were asked to do keepie uppies with a cricket bat and ball.

City's Rico Lewis and Matheus Nunes accept the challenge. However, Jack Grealish outshined them all with 56 keepie uppies with a cricket bat and ball.

Watch the clip here:

Chennai Super Kings are currently third in the Indian Premier League standings with four points. They have two wins and one loss so far in the league.

Manchester City's current standing in the Premier League

Manchester City are currently placed third in the Premier League table with 67 points from 30 matches. They are three points behind table-toppers Liverpool and one point behind second-placed Arsenal. They have two draws and three wins in the last five matches. They will face Crystal Palace on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

City have three injured players in the squad, including Dutch defender Nathan Aké, who suffered a calf injury, English defender Kyle Walker, who sustained a thigh injury, and Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson is also out with a thigh injury.

On April 10, 2024, Manchester City will play Real Madrid in leg 1 of the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League at Santiago Bernabéu. Leg 2 is scheduled for April 18, 2024.

