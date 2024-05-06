“They are never satisfied” - IPL star Nitish Reddy makes interesting claim on Cristiano Ronaldo and Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League (IPL) star Nitish Reddy made an interesting claim about Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and former Men in Blue skipper Virat Kohli. He stated that their success stems from their passion and constant hunger for self-improvement.

Reddy, who plays for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), has been one of the revelations of the season. At just 20 years of age, he has taken the cricketing world by storm, becoming one of the best-emerging talents in the league.

In six innings across seven games, Reddy has scored 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 154.22. He has two half-centuries and has also proved his all-round capabilities by taking three wickets.

Ahead of SRH's crucial match-up against the Mumbai Indians (MI), the IPL posted a video on X, in which Nitish named Ronaldo and Kohli as his sporting idols. He praised their work ethic, shedding light on how it plays a huge part in motivating him to chart his own path to success.

"My idol is Cristiano Ronaldo. So I just follow him. I am a huge follower of him. We can watch Virat [Kohli] Bhai and Cristiano. Their mentality is like that. They are never satisfied with the things they are doing. They want to go beyond their usual levels. This pushes me a lot as well," he remarked in a video released by the IPL.

Nitish Reddy's comments just go on to show the impact that superstars like Virat Kohli and Cristiano Ronaldo have on budding sportsmen all around the globe. With their hard work and dedication, the duo has inspired generations of youngsters to pursue their dreams in their respective fields.

"Endless passion" - Al-Nassr posts video of Cristiano Ronaldo after his hattrick against Al-Wehda

Al-Nassr posted a video of Cristiano Ronaldo on X, showcasing the Portuguese superstar's 'endless passion' for the game, after his hattrick against Al-Wehda.

The legendary forward scored in the fifth, 12th, and 52nd minute to complete his 66th career hattrick to help Al-Nassr to a 6-0 win against their unfancied opposition. The incredible display also took him to 47 goals and 14 assists in 48 games across all competitions for club and country in 2023-24.

The video shows Cristiano doing a fist-pump and screaming 'Yeah!' in celebration as he runs past the camera into the dressing room at full-time.

At 39 years of age, Cristiano does not seem to be showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. He has kept up his penchant for racking up goals and breaking records wherever his footballing career has taken him.

Given his fitness and dedication to the game, Cristiano Ronaldo will definitely continue to play at the top level for a few more seasons. In doing so, he will also continue to inspire young sportsmen, like Nitish Reddy, all around the globe.