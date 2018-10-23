×
Ronaldo defends himself against rape accusations

Associated Press
NEWS
News
96   //    23 Oct 2018, 00:03 IST
AP Image

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Speaking publicly for the first time since being accused of rape, Cristiano Ronaldo has defended himself against the allegations and says he is confident the truth will come out in the case.

The soccer superstar has been accused of rape in the United States. Kathryn Mayorga filed a civil lawsuit last month in Nevada claiming Ronaldo raped her in his Las Vegas hotel room in 2009. Police also reopened an investigation into the allegation at her request.

Ronaldo's attorney, Peter S. Christiansen, issued a statement on Oct. 10 denying wrongdoing by his client.

Ronaldo says "I'm not going to lie in this situation, I'm very happy. My lawyers, they are confident and of course I am, too. The most important, is I enjoy the football, I enjoy my life. The rest, I have people who take care of my life. Of course, the truth is always coming in the first position."

Ronaldo was speaking Monday, a day before his Italian team, Juventus, plays former club Manchester United in the Champions League.

