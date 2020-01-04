Top 10 club football teams of the decade (2010-2019)

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Blink, and a decade goes by.

Football, much like the world itself, has been in a state of frenetic flux this past decade. While several teams fell from grace, others experienced meteoric ascents to glory, and there were a select few - the usual suspects - that were sober and privileged enough to maintain their longstanding tryst with success.

The sport outdid and outwitted itself repeatedly since 2010 as clubs from across the continent battled one another for success both at home and in Europe. The 2000s may have witnessed Arsenal's 'Invincibles', AC Milan's fire-breathing squad, and Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United, but the 2010s have arguably exceeded expectations in terms of the quality of football on display.

Owing to the tactical and managerial expertise of the visionaries mentioned in this list, football in the 2010s has undergone multiple distinct tactical transformations. Each phase of evolution in the sport sees a team that imprints itself onto the history of the football, and all-conquering teams such as these are remembered for years to come.

Based on the magnitude and manner of their success as well as their penchant for changing the way the game has been perceived, here is a list of the best club teams in the 2010s.

#10 Atletico Madrid (2013/14)

Club Atletico de Madrid v Levante UD - La Liga

The moniker of the "best team" generally goes to a side that adopts an expansive and attractive style of football and blows the opposition away. Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid could not be further away from the norm.

Atletico Madrid arguably reached the peak of their powers in the 2013-14 season, scrapping their way to an impressive La Liga title. Los Rojiblancos conceded an average of 0.71 goals in La Liga and the Champions League and had the best defence in the world without a shadow of a doubt.

Spain's top tier has been dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid for decades. The 2013/14 season marked Atletico Madrid's entry into Spain's elite and paved the way for a succession of successful teams in red and white.

A rock-solid defence held together by Diego Godin and Filipe Luis allowed the likes of Saul Niguez and Tiago to dictate terms in the centre of the park. A forward line led by Diego Costa and David Villa, aided by Arda Turan's pace and Raul Garcia's inventiveness, provided ample ammunition in the penalty area.

This well-rounded Atletico Madrid side became the first team apart from Spain's big two to win a La Liga title since 2004. They also had an impressive run in the Champions League, where they reached the finals but lost out to Real Madrid.

Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois; Juanfran, Diego Godin, Filipe Luis, Miranda; Arda Turan, Tiago, Koke, Gabi; David Villa, Diego Costa

