Fortnite Avatar collaboration: Everything we know so far

According to leakers/data-miners HYPEX, Wensoing, and concept artist sharktoofs1, the Fortnite Avatar collaboration will have a lot to offer in terms of new content. Given how popular the Avatar franchise is, Epic Games will no doubt try to capitalize on it during the collaboration.

Epic Games has only confirmed two aspects of the upcoming collaboration. However, leakers/data-miners are confident that is just the tip of the iceberg and that Mythic weapons/items, skins/outfits alongside cosmetics, new chest types, and a mini-pass can be expected as well.

That said, here is everything we know about the Fortnite Avatar collaboration.

Fortnite Avatar collaboration: Mythics, skins/outfits, mini-pass, and more

As far as what has been confirmed, the first is the Korra Outfit/Skin. She is part of the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass and will potentially be unlockable on April 2, 2024.

The second is a water-based Mythic. It was officially revealed in the trailer, but is yet to be added to the loot pool.

As for what is based on Fortnite leaks, here is what players could expect to see during the Fortnite Avatar collaboration:

Skins/outfits: Aang & Korra (confirmed) (There are at least two to three more)

There will be four Mythics in total that will be obtainable from new Chests and a special Chest that randomly offers one to four Mythics based on your Squad Size

There will be a mini-pass to obtain Aang, Appa, and more

Korra will be unlockable via the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass on April 2, 2024

The collaboration will end on May 3, 2024

Keep in mind that while leaks provide a lot of information based on files that have been data-mined, they are subject to change. So, some of the aforementioned details may not even come to fruition. However, given that this mid-season collaboration follows the same pattern as the previous one (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), it should come through.

That being said, Epic Games will likely provide an official update about the upcoming collaboration towards the end of March or mid-April. This will give players time to prepare for the in-game event and ensure they do not miss out on anything.

