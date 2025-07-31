How to get the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free

Epic Games is giving away an FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free to celebrate the upcoming FNCS Major 3 Finals, one of the most popular competitive events in the game. The developers are giving away this unique cosmetic item to promote the stream and invite gamers to watch the thrilling finale, where the best players from around the globe compete for an impressive prize pool.Here's how you can get your hands on the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free.Guide to get the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for freeEpic Games is giving away a unique FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free to players to celebrate the upcoming FNCS Major 3 Finals, the concluding event of one of the most popular competitions in the game. The top players from across the world will battle it out to victory to claim the impressive prize pool, and the developers are giving away the cosmetics to celebrate the event.Here's how you can get your hands on the free FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite:Open Twitch and sign in with your accountHead over to the Fortnite section and watch 60 minutes of the FNCS Major 3 FinalsOnce you head into the stream, you will notice a progress bar showing your watch timeOnce done, click on your profile icon and head over to the Drops and Rewards sectionYou will notice that the FNCS Charger Back Bling has been successfully claimedOpen Fortnite to equip or claim the free FNCS Charger Back Bling in FortniteIt is recommended to ensure your Twitch account is connected to the Epic Games account where you wish to redeem the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite. Make sure you are signed in to the right account before you complete this watch time quest. Players can complete this quest to get the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite across two days of the FNCS Major 3 Finals, taking place on August 2, 2025, and August 3, 2025. Here's the timings across major time zones:Day 1 timings EU Start – August 2, 2025 @ 3:30 PM CESTET (Eastern Time): 9:30 AMPST (Pacific Standard Time): 6:30 AMUTC/GMT: 1:30 PMIST (India): 7:00 PMCST (China): 9:30 PMJST (Japan): 10:30 PMKST (Korea): 10:30 PMAEDT (Australia): 12:30 AM (August 3)NZDT (New Zealand): 2:30 AM (August 3)Also read: How to get the Mad Moxxi bundle in Fortnite for freeNAC Start – August 2, 2025 @ 4:30 PM ETPST (Pacific Standard Time): 1:30 PMCEST (Europe): 10:30 PMUTC/GMT: 8:30 PMIST (India): 2:00 AM (August 3)CST (China): 4:30 AM (August 3)JST (Japan): 5:30 AM (August 3)KST (Korea): 5:30 AM (August 3)AEDT (Australia): 7:30 AM (August 3)NZDT (New Zealand): 9:30 AM (August 3)Day 2 timingsEU Start – August 3, 2025 @ 4:45 PM CESTET (Eastern Time): 10:45 AMPST (Pacific Standard Time): 7:45 AMUTC/GMT: 2:45 PMIST (India): 8:15 PMCST (China): 10:45 PMJST (Japan): 11:45 PMKST (Korea): 11:45 PMAEDT (Australia): 1:45 AM (August 4)NZDT (New Zealand): 3:45 AM (August 4)NAC Start – August 3, 2025 @ 5:45 PM ETPST (Pacific Standard Time): 2:45 PMCEST (Europe): 11:45 PMUTC/GMT: 9:45 PMIST (India): 3:15 AM (August 4)CST (China): 5:45 AM (August 4)JST (Japan): 6:45 AM (August 4)KST (Korea): 6:45 AM (August 4)AEDT (Australia): 8:45 AM (August 4)NZDT (New Zealand): 10:45 AM (August 4)Also read: How to get Blitz Wings Back Bling in Fortnite for freeRead more Fortnite articles here:UEFN reportedly set to receive an AI assistantFortnite will now support mouse controls on Nintendo Switch 2Mister Terrific Bundle and Engineer Outfit leaked: Expected price and itemsAfter Darth Vader, AI voices are reportedly coming to UEFNFortnite Nike Street Vision bundle leaked: Expected price and itemsAll Supernova weapons in Fortnite and how to get them