How to get the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Jul 31, 2025 17:27 GMT
FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free
Here's how you can claim the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free (Image via X/@FNCompetitive)

Epic Games is giving away an FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free to celebrate the upcoming FNCS Major 3 Finals, one of the most popular competitive events in the game. The developers are giving away this unique cosmetic item to promote the stream and invite gamers to watch the thrilling finale, where the best players from around the globe compete for an impressive prize pool.

Here's how you can get your hands on the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free.

Guide to get the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Epic Games is giving away a unique FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite for free to players to celebrate the upcoming FNCS Major 3 Finals, the concluding event of one of the most popular competitions in the game. The top players from across the world will battle it out to victory to claim the impressive prize pool, and the developers are giving away the cosmetics to celebrate the event.

Here's how you can get your hands on the free FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite:

  1. Open Twitch and sign in with your account
  2. Head over to the Fortnite section and watch 60 minutes of the FNCS Major 3 Finals
  3. Once you head into the stream, you will notice a progress bar showing your watch time
  4. Once done, click on your profile icon and head over to the Drops and Rewards section
  5. You will notice that the FNCS Charger Back Bling has been successfully claimed
  6. Open Fortnite to equip or claim the free FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite
It is recommended to ensure your Twitch account is connected to the Epic Games account where you wish to redeem the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite. Make sure you are signed in to the right account before you complete this watch time quest.

Players can complete this quest to get the FNCS Charger Back Bling in Fortnite across two days of the FNCS Major 3 Finals, taking place on August 2, 2025, and August 3, 2025. Here's the timings across major time zones:

Day 1 timings

EU Start – August 2, 2025 @ 3:30 PM CEST

  • ET (Eastern Time): 9:30 AM
  • PST (Pacific Standard Time): 6:30 AM
  • UTC/GMT: 1:30 PM
  • IST (India): 7:00 PM
  • CST (China): 9:30 PM
  • JST (Japan): 10:30 PM
  • KST (Korea): 10:30 PM
  • AEDT (Australia): 12:30 AM (August 3)
  • NZDT (New Zealand): 2:30 AM (August 3)

NAC Start – August 2, 2025 @ 4:30 PM ET

  • PST (Pacific Standard Time): 1:30 PM
  • CEST (Europe): 10:30 PM
  • UTC/GMT: 8:30 PM
  • IST (India): 2:00 AM (August 3)
  • CST (China): 4:30 AM (August 3)
  • JST (Japan): 5:30 AM (August 3)
  • KST (Korea): 5:30 AM (August 3)
  • AEDT (Australia): 7:30 AM (August 3)
  • NZDT (New Zealand): 9:30 AM (August 3)
Day 2 timings

EU Start – August 3, 2025 @ 4:45 PM CEST

  • ET (Eastern Time): 10:45 AM
  • PST (Pacific Standard Time): 7:45 AM
  • UTC/GMT: 2:45 PM
  • IST (India): 8:15 PM
  • CST (China): 10:45 PM
  • JST (Japan): 11:45 PM
  • KST (Korea): 11:45 PM
  • AEDT (Australia): 1:45 AM (August 4)
  • NZDT (New Zealand): 3:45 AM (August 4)

NAC Start – August 3, 2025 @ 5:45 PM ET

  • PST (Pacific Standard Time): 2:45 PM
  • CEST (Europe): 11:45 PM
  • UTC/GMT: 9:45 PM
  • IST (India): 3:15 AM (August 4)
  • CST (China): 5:45 AM (August 4)
  • JST (Japan): 6:45 AM (August 4)
  • KST (Korea): 6:45 AM (August 4)
  • AEDT (Australia): 8:45 AM (August 4)
  • NZDT (New Zealand): 10:45 AM (August 4)
