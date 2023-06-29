Tom Brady chimes in on Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes' banter ahead of 'The Match'

Tom Brady is just as excited for The Match.

Steph Curry and Patrick Mahomes, paired with Klay Thompson and Travis Kelce respectively are ready to amp it up on the golf course.

The banter, however, is reflective of their own excitement.

Constantly trolling each other, Curry made sure to call out Mahomes and Kelce right before the encounter. Tom Brady, who also loves golf, couldn't help but react to Curry's message.

Tom Brady laughs as Steph Curry trolls Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce on IG (Image Credit: via Curry's official IG account)

"Idk if y’all are ready for us @killatrav @patrickmahomes 🤣. See you on the course ⛳️🫡" Curry wrote.

Brady, who liked the post, commented with a few laughing emojis to go with it.

The video from Curry, however, took a dig at the Kansas City Chiefs's 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2021. The four-time NBA Champion was watching the game while holding a golf club he'll be needing this week.

As far as Curry is concerned, the outcome will repeat for The Match:

"Would be the same thing in Vegas, baby".

Fans loved the interaction between Brady and the other stars, wondering if Mahomes would reply with a dig at the infamous 2016 Warriors finals loss to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Has Tom Brady ever played (and won) The Match?

Tom Brady is no stranger to golf or the annual event 'The Match'.

In fact, Brady and Aaron Radgers were the celebrity pair to beat Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at the charity golf event in 2022. It was held at the Wynn Golf Club at the Las Vegas Strip.

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and What a finish @AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady What a finish 💥@AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady. https://t.co/jb0DD1dAqM

Always an exciting outing, Rodgers was the one to seal the victory with a birdie putt. Considering his last year's loss, it might be important for Mahomes to bag this year's The Match.

Curry, despite the constant back and forth, has always appreciated Kelce and Mahomes.

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Patrick Mahomes

"It's an appreciation for greatness...Their competitive spirit is something you can see, and it's authentic."

Scheduled on Thursday, June 29, 6:30 PM ET/3:30 PM PT, this year's The Match will also be held at the Las Vegas Strip. The Hot Seat Press Conference was scheduled before the main event.

