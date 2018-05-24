Biggest remaining needs for each NFC East team

Where could the Cowboys, Giants, Eagles and Redskins still use some help at this stage of the offseason?

Continuing my series on the biggest positional needs for each NFC team after free agency and the draft, I'm taking a look at all four teams in the East. Once again this can be a starter or some depth at a position. Here we go:

Dallas Cowboys – No. 1 wide receiver

I think I was one of the few guys out there who didn’t pick the Cowboys to go to the playoff last year. I also told everybody to pump the breaks a little on quarterback Dak Prescott. He had a phenomenal rookie campaign and I still believe he should be their guy going forward, but he is a QB who needs to see his receivers run open and get the ball to them, instead of throwing them open with his arm.

I loved watching him at Mississippi State because of his leadership and heart, but there is a reason he fell to the fourth round – his arm talent is average and he has yet to prove he can beat man-coverage consistently. That doesn’t mean he can’t be successful in this league, but with the uncertainty surrounding Ezekiel Elliott I didn’t think they would make it to the postseason and I still believe he needs a go-to target he trusts to win one-on-one matchups.

Even though he didn’t seem to have a great connection with Dez Bryant and number 88 didn’t create separation based on pure athleticism anymore, Dallas didn’t replace the X receiver. I thought they got extremely lucky in the draft, with Colorado State’s Michael Gallup and Boise State’s Cedrick falling right into their lap, in the third and sixth round respectively. Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson are solid free-agent acquisitions, especially with a suspension looming for Terrance Williams.

However, none of those guys is ready to be true number one receivers. I think Gallup will start at X, Hurns slides in at Z and Cole Beasley makes for a security blanket in the slot, but I don’t think any of those guys or the players on the depth chart are ready to be the go-to receiver when it’s 3&8 and the Cowboys desperately need a first down.