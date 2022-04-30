10 best GTA Online business ranked in 2022

GTA Online players are spoiled for choice when it comes to businesses they can own in the game. While some are not as profitable as others, and fans believe a couple are almost pointless, getting a good business strategy in the game is key to making big money.

Knowing what is worth what in the game business-wise is certainly recommended for all gamers looking to stack some serious cash.

This article will talk about the 10 best GTA Online businesses in 2022.

GTA Online businesses are all about making big money

10) Auto Shop

Players can customize and sell cars from their workshop (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Auto Shop Business can be quite useful in GTA Online, but it is not for everyone. Players are able to modify, upgrade, and sell cars using this business, and they are also given access to specific Contract missions. If driving, customizing cars, and making some quick sales sounds good to GTA Online gamers, then this might just be the business for them.

9) Weed Farm

A player surveys his crops at the farmhouse (Image via 1970scareface/YouTube)

Although not the most profitable MC Business in the game, the weed farm is a fun way to make some good money if players are willing to grind hard enough. If gamers play with their friends and plan accordingly, millions can be made in sales through the course of the game.

8) Counterfeit Cash Factory

Not the biggest moneymaker, no pun intended (Image via GTA Wiki)

The Counterfeit Cash Factory is an effortless way to make some cash in the game. Once all of the upgrades have been added to this business, it will create more hourly revenue than weed farms. This is probably the third most lucrative MC Business when managed to the best of its ability.

7) Import/Export

Import/Export work can be very fruitful (Image via Deletant/YouTube)

Gamers will first need to spend some money on the appropriate Executive Office and corresponding cargo and vehicle storage warehouses before they can start this CEO work. All that players need to do is fill their warehouses with crates and cars by completing the supply missions. Having a good crew can be essential to make sure that the biggest sales go down without any hitches.

6) Meth Lab

Crystal blue persuasion (Image via 3PICANO/Reddit)

The Meth Lab MC Business is one of the most lucrative in GTA Online. As long as gamers can set their morals aside and are willing to fully upgrade this business to the max and sell a lot of crystal meth, it will passively earn them $51,000 per hour. Like most businesses, the location should be considered as it is always beneficial to try and keep all MC Businesses in a small locale.

5) Cocaine Lockup

The most profitable MC Business (Image via JustAnotherGamer/YouTube)

The Cocaine Lockup is by far the most profitable MC Business that GTA Online players can buy. After all the upgrades have been purchased, gamers are able to make $74,000 per hour. The missions to sell and resupply this business can sometimes be tricky, but the option to buy supplies instead of stealing them will keep players out of harm's way.

4) Nightclub

Running a nightclub is definitely worth the paycheck (Image via GTA Base)

The Nightclub business is something that GTA Online gamers love. It mixes some fun real-life entertainment with the game by allowing players to simply enjoy the nightlife in their very own business. They can also work to promote the club and do supply missions on the side for a great deal of money.

3) Arcade

One of the most popular businesses in GTA Online (Image via Sportskeeda)

Owning the Arcade business in GTA Online is not just cool thanks to all of the in-game arcade machines and the passive income it creates, but it allows players to run their own Diamond Casino Heist, one of the best ways to make money in the game. A successful heist at the casino will usually net the heist leader around $1 million (if not more), depending on what is being looted from the vault.

2) Agency

A GTA Online player standing in front of the Hawick Agency (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Agency was released as part of The Contract DLC last December and has quickly become a fan favorite. After purchasing an Agency, gamers can customize it to fit their style before starting to work side-by-side with Franklin Clinton and Dr. Dre himself. Completing all Dre missions and side missions will give players a cool $1 million (as well as something extra for their hard work along the way). A safe here also creates a passive income of $20,000 per day, which is a nice little bonus.

1) Bunker

The Bunker is possibly the most favored money-maker for 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gunrunning is a great way to make over $1 million as well as benefit GTA Online fans in other ways. After purchasing a bunker, gamers can unlock special items with research and also create their own supply of weaponry to sell. While it can take some time, patient players and grinders love the Bunker. Many consider it to be the best business to own in 2022.

